Week Ahead - Nearing The End Of Rate Hikes?

Feb. 04, 2023 1:35 AM ETEWA, FLAU, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, CHIL, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, ENZL, RSX, RUSL, EWS, EZA, FLZA, TUR, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM
Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
606 Followers

Summary

  • Traders will pay close attention to initial jobless claims and the University of Michigan sentiment report.
  • We learned a lot this past week about the position the euro area economy is in, the ECB's perception of it, and the market’s trust in the central bank.
  • The standout event next week is the monetary policy report hearing on Thursday when policymakers from the BoE will be grilled by the Treasury Select Committee.

Rate Hikes

MCCAIG

US

Now that Wall Street has had enough time to process the dovish FOMC decision and another robust nonfarm payroll report, the focus shifts predominantly to Fed speak and economic data that should support the disinflation process.

Traders

This article was written by

Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
606 Followers
Based in London, England, Craig Erlam joined OANDA in 2015 as a Senior Market Analyst. With more than five years’ experience as a financial market analyst and trader, he focuses on both fundamental and technical analysis while conducting macroeconomic commentary. He has been published by The Financial Times, Reuters, the BBC and The Telegraph, and he also appears regularly as a guest commentator on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, FOX Business and BNN. Craig holds a full membership to the Society of Technical Analysts and he is recognized as a Certified Financial Technician by the International Federation of Technical Analysts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.