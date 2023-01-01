PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Topicus (TSXV:TOI:CA) is a company that spun off from Constellation Software (CSU:CA) to add value to the parent company's operations in the highly fragmented European market with a lot of long-term growth potential. The company, like Constellation, is focused on vertical software markets, which, unlike horizontal software markets, tend to provide more recurring and stable revenue over the long term. This is due to the critical nature of vertical software, specialized in niche industries and markets where the ability to generate recurring cash flows is high.

There are two types of software companies (depending on its application capacity): vertical and horizontal.

Horizontal software has greater functionality for various applications. Within this category we find applications such as Office 365, Salesforce or even Dropbox. They can be used for numerous applications in different processes.

Vertical software has a different nature in that it is designed for a specific purpose and is not generally applicable to other types of purposes. In general, revenue from providing vertical software services tends to be more recurring, due to the critical nature of the latter. However, price increases are not usually recurring to avoid customer discontent. On the one hand, cash flows are very stable, but their capacity for growth is more limited.

Topicus' story

The history of Topicus is linked to Constellation Software, one of the companies that has best executed the strategy of mergers and acquisitions in the last decades.

Much like the parent company, Topicus' acquisition strategy is to develop a process to improve the customer experience at all levels. First, it starts by offering a specific software solution to the customer in a particular field. Once experience is gained in that vertical, a product is developed in an adjacent market for similar solutions. More revenue is built and sales are increased organically, while the degree of customer satisfaction is increased. The third point of the strategy consists of beginning the expansion to new markets with the knowledge that one has of the verticals in which it is already operating.

In the manager's own words, the strategy is defined as follows.

So from back office software, we moved to value adding primary process features, and sometimes even content solution. [...] Part number two is moving into adjacent verticals. So, we have a track record, for example, the mortgages, we moved into the wealth management markets through a takeover in 2017. [...] And the third one is a strategy of selected internationalization. As you know, I'm Dutch. So, sometimes we jump on the back of the bike of our clientele. And we follow our clientele to another country.

This strategy, combined with the acquisition of other companies, allows the company to have good organic and inorganic growth metrics. Continuing to develop this growth pattern will allow Topicus to achieve high cash generation rates that can be reinvested in the core business.

The main difference between Topicus and the parent company is that the former is specialized in acquisitions in the European market, while Constellation has control of the American market and has recently launched to look for opportunities in other international markets.

Expansion in a market like Europe is more complicated than in the United States and Canada, for various reasons that I enumerate below: firstly, in Europe there are a large number of languages, unlike in the US or Canada, where English is the vehicular language. On many occasions it is difficult to reach agreements between different companies due to problems related to misunderstanding. Secondly, in the United States and Canada there tends to be more regulatory homogeneity in the world of M&A, while in Europe there are dozens of national laws that make reaching agreements more difficult.

Topicus' management team is aware of these drawbacks, and they have clearly stated it previously:

No, I don't think there are any restrictions. It's only Topicus.com itself decided to focus on Europe, because we think Europe has its challenges, but also its advantages. And we're the operating group based in Europe. So, that's why we decided to focus on Europe.

In order to solve the aforementioned problems, Topicus is centered in developing local teams that will deal with acquisitions in each of the European countries, an advantage provided by its scale and the support of Constellation Software, which still has an important stake in the ownership of the company.

Financials and valuation

Once we have understood how the company operates, it is important to see how these qualitative issues translate into a nice accounting. To know the present value of an asset, we must know its future cash flows discounted at present value with an appropriate discount rate.

Although this is the appropriate way to value any financial asset, there are other methods that allow us to arrive at a reliable value without having to incorporate all the complexity that the cash flow discount method entails.

In many of Mark Leonard's (President of Constellation Software) letters to shareholders, he made it clear that the metric by which business performance within Constellation was to be evaluated was ROIC combined with the company's net organic growth.

On the one hand, the ROIC allows us to see how efficient the company is being when it comes to investing to generate more profits, while organic growth evaluates the ability to win new customers as well as raise prices for the services provided.

In the case of Topicus, the historical ROIC has been around 20%, while organic growth rates hover around values ​​close to 5% (which are higher than in Constellation, the parent company).

Detailed Structure of Topicus' ROIC (Own Models)

In summary, the company's total profitability metrics amount to the returns it generates from acquisitions plus the organic growth it is capable of achieving. As long as these ratios remain high and without signs of weakness, it means that the company is executing the pillars of the strategy well: on the one hand, executing the M&A plan well and at the same time getting its vertical software businesses to generate more cash flows.

Topicus: financial metrics (Own model)

The past few years' financial data support the thesis that Topicus is indeed a good business. Sales have increased as a result of the policy of acquisitions of vertical software companies, while margins have remained stable or have grown, demonstrating the company's pricing capacity.

The main problem with Topicus is the valuation of its shares. Investors know about the benefits of the company's business model, and the company's valuation is never low. Added to this problem is the fact that there has recently been a conversion from preferred to common shares that has increased the number of outstanding shares. Currently, the valuation is demanding since the market expects high levels of growth as well as recurrence of income in the company.

Topicus Cash Flow Generation (in EUR) (Own Models)

According to my estimates, the company is currently trading at about 34 times free cash flow considering the almost 130 million shares outstanding. This leaves the company's yield at 3%, although with the capacity to grow cash flows in the future at rates of more than 10%. Although the valuation seems demanding, the directors of the company have been accumulating shares in the range of 70 CAD, as can be seen in this link.

In a normal scenario, the company would have to be able to deploy capital at rates close to 20% while reinvesting a significant part of the cash flows in M&A. In a normal scenario, the growth in operating profits linked to this reinvestment process should be around 15-16%, so this should be the return we should expect from the company's shares in the long term. If the reinvestment rate is close to 100% in the long term (the company has a huge market to deploy capital to grow) it is highly likely that its returns on capital will be the returns that we will get. Quoting Berkshire's Vice Chair Charlie Munger:

In the long term, it's difficult for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns a 6% return on capital for 40 years and you hold it for 40 years, you're not going to do much different than a 6% return, even if you buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% return on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with one hell of a result.

Conclusions

Topicus is a company that, in fundamental and qualitative terms, is undoubtedly the very definition of a good business. However, it is necessary to understand the difference between good business and good investment. Although Topicus is a good business, I believe that its valuation is currently somewhat demanding, although it may perhaps be justified by the high earnings growth expected in the future. My profile as a value investor, although with a growth bias, prevents me from considering the company as the best risk-adjusted return situation in the market at this time.

