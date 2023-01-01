Topicus: Following Constellation Software's Path, Currently Expensive

Feb. 04, 2023 2:59 AM ETTopicus.com Inc. (TOI:CA), TOITF
M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
155 Followers

Summary

  • Topicus is the definition of an outstanding business, based on fundamental and qualitative aspects.
  • The company has an excellent track record on acquisitions and has more organic growth than its parent company.
  • Current valuation is expensive, although huge future growth of cash flows might justify the current numbers.

Foto de dos empresarios discutiendo algo en una tableta digital

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Topicus (TSXV:TOI:CA) is a company that spun off from Constellation Software (CSU:CA) to add value to the parent company's operations in the highly fragmented European market with a lot of long-term growth potential. The

Topicus' ROIC

Detailed Structure of Topicus' ROIC (Own Models)

Topicus: financial metrics

Topicus: financial metrics (Own model)

Topicus Cash Flow Generation (in EUR)

Topicus Cash Flow Generation (in EUR) (Own Models)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

M Ramirez profile picture
M Ramirez
155 Followers
Private investor for 2 years. I am passionate about the combination of value and growth investing. I believe in long-term investing as a way to increase capital.If you are interested in information and investment thesis about companies with high reward/risk ratios, then I believe this profile to be ideal for you!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.