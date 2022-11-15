Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Since closing at an all-time high of $149.96 on January 26th, Valero (NYSE:VLO) has fallen about 11.4%, triggered by the Q4 results reported on that date. Even with this decline, VLO has returned a total of 57% over the past year, far above the 37.6% total return of the Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing Industry, as tracked by Morningstar.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for VLO (Seeking Alpha)

VLO has benefited from both high commodity prices and a nationwide decline in refining capacity, largely caused by a decline in demand when COVID was having its largest impacts on the economy. The company expects refining margins to remain high in 2023. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that refining margins will be higher-than-normal through 2023, although lower than the extremes in mid-2022.

VLO’s earnings surged back from the COVID-driven decline, peaking in Q2 of 2022. Since then, earnings have fallen, as expected, but were notably better than expected in the Q4 results. Going forward, the outlook for VLO depends on forecasts for both oil prices and refinery margins. While earnings are expected to decline over the next 1 to 2 years, the consensus EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years is 4.5% per year.

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for VLO. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

VLO’s forward dividend yield is 3.07%, and the trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 2.9%, 7.0%, and 20.8% per year, respectively. The substantially lower dividend growth in the 3-year period reflects conservatism during the COVID-driven decline in demand.

I last wrote about VLO on August 23, 2022, more than 6 months ago, and I reiterated a buy rating on the shares. Since then, VLO has reported Q3 and Q4 results, beating expectations on EPS in both. The company had reported blowout earnings for Q2, but the consensus outlook was for a rapid decline in the coming quarters. The Wall Street consensus rating was a buy, and the consensus 12-month price target implied solid returns, although there was a notable difference between consensus outlooks. The consensus price target from ETrade implied a total return of 20.5% over the next year, as compared to 13.3% from Seeking Alpha. The market-implied outlook, a probabilistic price forecast that represents the consensus view implied by options prices, was predominantly neutral, perhaps with a slight bullish tilt, to January 20, 2023 but bearish for 2023 as a whole. The expected volatility calculated from the market-implied outlook was about 45% (annualized). As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the annualized expected volatility. Taking the Wall Street consensus price targets at face value, VLO did not meet this criterion. With the Wall Street consensus buy rating, the neutral near-term market-implied outlook, and persistently high refinery margins, I maintained a buy rating even though the consensus for expected return looked a bit low relative to the expected volatility. In the period since this post, VLO has returned 9.46%.

Previous post on VLO and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probable price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this outstanding monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for VLO and I have compared these with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for VLO

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for VLO by aggregating the views of 19 analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is a buy. The consensus 12-month price target is 16.93% above the current share price, which translates to an expected total return of 20% over the next year.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for VLO (Seeking Alpha)

Back in August, when I last analyzed VLO, the consensus 12-month price target calculated by Seeking Alpha was $134.44. Even though VLO’s share price has gone up, the consensus price target has increased more over this period.

Note that the consensus rating on VLO has been a buy for all of the past 3 years, a period over which VLO has annualized total return of 19.8% per year.

Market-Implied Outlook for VLO

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for VLO for the 4.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023 and for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024, using the prices of call and put options that expire on these two dates. I selected these specific expiration dates to provide a view to the middle of 2023 and through the entire year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for VLO for the 4.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Geoff Considine)

The market-implied outlook to June 16th is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size, although the peak in probability is tilted to favor negative return, with the maximum probability corresponding to a return of -5%. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 38.5% (annualized). This is quite high for a large-cap stock, but is lower than the 45% value I calculated back in August. For comparison, ETrade calculates an implied volatility of 37% for the options expiring on June 16, 2023.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for VLO for the 4.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

This view shows how closely the probabilities of positive and negative returns match up, especially away from the peak of the distribution (the solid blue line and the dashed red line are almost on top of one another over the right ⅘ of the chart above).

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. The expectation of a negative bias suggests a neutral interpretation of this outlook.

The market-implied outlook for VLO for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024 has a very similar shape to the shorter-term outlook, with expected volatility of 38.5% (annualized). As with the view to mid-year, there is a slight tilt in the peak probabilities to favor negative returns, but the probabilities of positive and negative returns are otherwise very close to one another.

Market-implied price return probabilities for VLO for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

The market-implied outlooks to the middle of 2023 and into the start of 2024 are consistent with one another and support an overall neutral outlook. The expected volatility is the same for both outlooks.

When I pulled the options quotes for this analysis, VLO was trading at $132.81 and the bid price for a call option with a strike of $135, expiring on January 19, 2024, was $18.80. Buying VLO and selling this call option (selling a covered call) provides a premium yield of 14.2% ($18.80 / for an 11.4-month period. Executing this covered call position today would be expected to provide 4 dividend payments of $1.02 between now and January 19, 2024, bringing the total income yield to 17.2%. This net position has a maximum potential price appreciation of 1.6% if the share price rises. If VLO’s share price is more than 1.6% higher on January 19, 2024, this net position will have a total return of 18.8% (17.2%+1.6%), very close to the expected total return implied by the Wall Street consensus price target. If VLO is trading below $135 on January 19, 2024, the covered call position will provide a higher return than just being long VLO. The market-implied outlook estimates that there is a 48% probability that VLO will be trading at $135 or higher by January 19, 2024.

Summary

Valero has enjoyed windfall returns from the coincidence of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the reduced refinery capacity coming out of COVID. The market recognizes that these conditions are likely to abate and the consensus is for falling earnings over the next year or two. Over the 3-to-5 year period, the consensus is for modest EPS growth. The EIA predicts that high refining margins will persist at least through 2023, albeit lower than in mid-2022. The Wall Street consensus rating continues to be a buy and the consensus 12-month price target corresponds to a total return of 20% over the next year. Taking this price target at face value, VLO meets my buy criterion that the expected total return be at least ½ the expected volatility (38.5% from the market-implied outlook). The market-implied outlooks are neutral to the middle of 2023 and into January of 2024. I am maintaining a buy rating on VLO. It is worth considering a covered call strategy.