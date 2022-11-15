Valero Energy Has More Upside Potential

Feb. 04, 2023 3:22 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)
Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.7K Followers

Summary

  • Valero has had an incredible year, returning 57%.
  • High petroleum prices and refining margins have an unknown duration.
  • The Wall Street consensus outlook has falling earnings but a 12-month price target that corresponds to a 20% total return over the next year.
  • The market-implied outlook (calculated from options prices) is neutral to the middle of 2023 and into January of 2024.
  • Covered calls are worth considering.

Valero Energy Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Since closing at an all-time high of $149.96 on January 26th, Valero (NYSE:VLO) has fallen about 11.4%, triggered by the Q4 results reported on that date. Even with this decline, VLO has returned a

price chart

12-Month price history and basic statistics for VLO (Seeking Alpha)

earnings history

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for VLO. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

previous post

Previous post on VLO and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

consensus rating

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for VLO (Seeking Alpha)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for VLO for the 4.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Geoff Considine)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for VLO for the 4.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for VLO for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

This article was written by

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.7K Followers
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.