Summary

  • FDL holds 98 stocks with stable or increasing dividends.
  • Energy and financials are its heaviest sectors.
  • Quality and recent performance are attractive, it was not the case in the last review.
  • Long-term performance and risk metrics are still underwhelming.
Close up customer hand choose smiley face and sad face icon on wood cube, Service rating, satisfaction concept, copy space.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

This ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, updated reviews are posted when necessary.

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (chart: author; data: First Trust)

FDL vs SPY, SDY since inception

FDL vs SPY, SDY since inception (Portfolio123)

FDL vs SPY, SDY, SCHD - last 12 months

FDL vs SPY, SDY, SCHD - last 12 months (Portfolio123)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO, PM, PXD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

