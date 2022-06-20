Jelena990/iStock via Getty Images

I have a love-hate relationship with eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY). I was an eBay seller in the early 2000s and began by selling small items like postcards and fancy magazines that I picked up on my trips. As handling the postage was a hassle, I wrote my own ebook "Play 1.e4 with Confidence" and sold that instead (click here for a free download if you are interested). Okay, that was not exactly a blockbuster product but the process was fun. Shopping and bidding for items were exciting too. I recalled having wild swings of euphoria and frustrations when the items I was bidding for, usually some vintage chess books or unusual chess sets, changed hands between me and other bidders during the auction period. Oftentimes, I would stay up late, waiting for the final minute before each auction ended to raise my bid by a smidge in order to win my items. The exhilarating sense of victory in winning auctioned items was very different from buying an item off Amazon or off the shelf of a brick-and-mortar retail.

Then, in 2008, eBay changed its rules and suddenly, sales of eBooks were prohibited. Overnight, my one-trick pony business model collapsed. I was upset and stopped shopping on eBay. Therefore, it felt weird to revisit this company more than a decade later, not as a seller or buyer, but as a possible investor. And the transformation that I see in eBay made me wonder: eBay is no longer the auction site that I used to know, and it is intriguing. And I hate to say it, but eBay version 2023 sounds exciting.

First Glance at the Numbers: eBay Looks Great

Value investors who use the Fast Graph tool to visualize eBay as a company will like what they see below.

Fast Graph

eBay's adjusted operating earnings increased steadily year-over-year for 20 years (orange line); there was not a single down year, not even during the Great Recession.

The huge plunge in the share price starting from October 2021 coupled with an increased adjusted operating earnings suggests deep mispricing and hence deep value (black line), even after the 20% run-up in the month of January 2023 alone. For a stock with a double-digit adjusted earnings growth rate of 23.2% that usually traded at a normal P/E of 29.06 (blue line) to trade at less than half of that at a blended P/E of 11.99, eBay sounds like a screaming value buy.

On top of that, eBay has grown adjusted sales at a double-digit rate of 21.9% and usually traded at a normal P/S of 7.16, but is now trading at less than half of that at a blended P/S of 2.76; sounds like a pound-on-the-table value buy.

Fast Graph

It has a BBB+ investment grade status and the manageable 53.3% long-term debt-to-capital gives me confidence that the balance sheet is solid.

For shareholders who have held onto their eBay shares from Jan 2002 till Jan 2023, they would have done well with a result that handily beat the S&P 500 even excluding dividends.

Fast Graph

Dividend growth investors will find the following attractive. eBay started paying dividends in 2019, and despite the pandemic, it continued to raise the dividends. The 1.78% dividend yield is hardly heart-throbbing exciting but the growth rate is enticing; the dividend growth rate for the past three years has averaged 16.34% and it grew even faster at 22.22% in 2022. Despite the increasing dividend growth rate, the payout ratio remains low around 20% which means eBay can maintain this growth rate for a long time.

Fast Graph

I do not invest based on quarter-to-quarter results. Yet, eBay's performance over the past 16 quarters had been impressive, beating both earnings and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Page Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

All these abovementioned factors drew me to relook at eBay with fresh eyes. When I am making my investment decision, I look at the long-term durability and viability of a business, and if it is selling at an attractive price, I would want to own it. What I am yet to be sure of now is whether eBay fits Buffett's description of a "wonderful company selling at a fair price" or "a fair company selling at a wonderful price" describe it better.

Next, let's move into the "deep dive" portion where we study the business, the fundamentals, and future prospects.

Second Glance at the Numbers: eBay Looks Less Great

Although the net operating cash flow grew at a respectable 17.47% from 2001 to 2021, the 44.47% growth in long-term debt and 39.66% increase in total debt paints a worrisome picture.

Fast Graph

That is not an industry-specific trend. Take e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for example. Starting from 2002 when it first posted positive operating cash flow, one can see that a healthy e-commerce company is marked by a higher growth rate in operating cash flow compared to its growth rate in debts.

Fast Graph

eBay shareholders may quibble over this and point to the fact that AMZN derives a huge portion of its business from the AWS division, which is true.

How about a pure e-commerce company outfit like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY)? It is a much younger, much less established e-commerce name than eBay that is growing at a fast clip.

Fast Graph

Yet, it is still growing its operating cash flow (an impressive 76.75%) at a rate that outpaces the rate of debt growth.

This trend is a concern but that is even more concerning numbers.

Third Glance at the Numbers: eBay's GMV and TAB Look Terrible

The e-commerce industry-specific numbers include the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which according to Investopedia is:

... is a measure of the growth of the business or use of the site to sell merchandise owned by others. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is often used to determine the health of an e-commerce site's business because its revenue will be a function of gross merchandise sold and fees charged. It is most useful as a comparative measure over time, such as current quarter value versus previous quarter value.

eBay's GMV has been on a steady decline since it peaked in 2018.

(Noted that eBay has updated its definition of GMV in 2021 to include all paid transactions on its platforms inclusive of shipping fees and taxes.)

Statista

In Q3 of 2022, eBay declared $21.3 billion of Marketplace GMV, a figure that is undoubtedly an improvement over the previous quarter but to put matters in perspective, that is still $3 billion less than the pre-pandemic high GMV of $24.64 billion achieved in Q4 2018. A GMV of $21 billion is comparable to what eBay generated in Q4 2014, Q4 2015, Q2 2017, etc. In other words, going by GMV volume between 2014 and Q3 of 2022, the result is essentially zero GMV growth after nine years.

GMV figures for Q4 2022 are due to be out in Feb 2023 but management's guidance for Q4 is:

... to generate between $17.5 billion and $18.1 billion of GMV

Let's be generous and add the high end of that guidance to the GMV figures declared for Q1, Q2, and Q3, and I arrived at a tentative 2022 GMV of $77.3 billion. Is that a good result? Frankly, that is terrible as it would be the lowest annual GMV figure since 2014, besting only 2013's GMV figure of $76.4 billion.

Another set of closely followed industry-relevant numbers is the Total Active Buyers (TAB).

Statista

There were 89.5 million active buyers in Q1 2010. That peaked at 179-180 million in Q4 2018. Since then, it has been on a decline. Based on Q3 2022 transcripts, active buyers for the trailing 12 months fell further to 135 million. This is an important group because they account for eBay's revenues.

Management has this to say about active buyers in the Q3 2022 Earnings Call:

Moving to active buyers. 135 million active buyers shopped on eBay during the trailing 12 months, including 2 million buyers from our Turkish business, where we ceased operations in July. Active buyers, excluding Türkiye, were down 2 million quarter-over-quarter, a more modest step down in prior quarters. Notably, to 90% of our buyers who churned in Q3 were low-value buyers. Enthusiast buyers accounted for approximately 17 million of our active buyers in Q3. Downward migration between the enthusiast and mid-value buyer groups decelerated as lapping headwind. Macro pressure may continue to cause migration between buyer groups in the short term. An average spend per user who sequentially and continues to be healthy at over $3,000 per year, up double digits versus 2019.

Allow me to draw your attention to "Enthusiast buyers accounted for approximately 17 million of eBay's active buyers in Q3". It was only in March 2022, during eBay's investor day presentation when Chief Business and Strategy Officer Stefanie Jay shared eBay's strategy of growth, and that strategy's core is this group of buyers. Back then, there were 19 million enthusiast buyers. 8 months later that figure fell 10.5% to 17 million.

eBay Investor Day Slide

This 10.5% drop is a big deal because eBay made a big deal about this group of enthusiastic buyers. In fact, in the March Investor Day Presentation, Stefanie shared eBay's focus on this group:

... today I'm going to focus on our enthusiasts. They are our most productive buyers and are essential to our growth strategy. They drive the vast majority of our GMV. They're high-frequency, high-spend, and many of them sell. These enthusiast buyers drive 71% of our GMV. They are the most powerful buyer base on our marketplace and depending on the category, they spend nine times more than the average buyer. We know them, we learn from them, and we invest in them. We have 19 million enthusiast buyers and on average most of them shop with eBay over 30 days a year and spend more than $3,000. Let me just pause on this point because it's a really important one. These buyers shop more than 30 separate times per year.

eBay Investor Day Slide

How does eBay intend to achieve this Enthusiast Multiplier effect? In short, please these Enthusiast Buyers with superior services, gain their trust and convert these enthusiast buyers to become sellers as well, and they will end up spending more money across different categories.

... these enthusiast buyers spend more, buy more often, and they remain very sticky... Once we have them buying and selling, loyalty kicks in, and really spins the flywheel. Let's take an example. In our motors parts and accessory category, a typical enthusiast spends $1,200 per year on parts and accessories, but then they spend another 1,500 in other categories in international items, bringing their total value to $2,700. Then on top of that, when they start selling, they then drive more spend by other buyers. You can really see that multiplier effect at work.

And right off the bat in Q3 Earnings Call, CEO Jamie Iannone talked about this special group as early as paragraph two of his prepared speech, signifying the strategic importance of this group of enthusiast buyers:

...once again, enthusiast buyers spent more on the platform. This playbook is having a positive impact on GMV in the U.S. and internationally.

If the Enthusiast Buyers are so core to (or should I say dependent on for) eBay's growth strategy, and this group has fallen by 10.5% in 8 months, the 2 questions I have are:

Where else is the GMV growth going to come from since the Enthusiast Buyers is depended upon to drive 71% of eBay's GMV? Is a growth strategy that depends on building the trust and loyalty of a 19 million-strong (sorry, 17 million now) group of buyers a sustainable, long-term strategy? If it is, this figure should be rising and not falling.

The CEO did address my first question on growth in the user base in one of his slides.

eBay Investor Day Slide

The company did a re-commerce report and found that 32% of Gen Z sellers on eBay started last year (2021) selling secondhand goods online. eBay knows the importance of this group. Lots of advertising effort has gone into getting Gen Z involved through two main angles that appeal to them, which are sustainability and re-commerce. They have a successful Step and Flex TikTok campaign with twelve billion views on TikTok, of which two million are user-generated videos.

Yet, when eBay chose not to disclose the actual numbers of these actual Gen Z sellers, it is telling, and the following quote from eBay's former Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering, in an interview with Racked in 2019, rang loud in my mind:

Younger customers don’t have misperceptions of eBay - they don’t have any perceptions. We’re not even in their awareness at all.

eBay was not cool in 2019. Is it "cool" now, in the Greta Thunberg generation where environmental awareness is gaining ground? I do not know.

Statista

At the end of 2017, only 12% of Gen-Zers shopped on eBay. Another source (date not available) suggested it could be 14%. Either case, that is a really small number and eBay can certainly do more to capture this group.

The answer to my second question on eBay's strategy of focusing on the group of Enthusiastic Buyers will come in subsequent quarters when eBay reports its figures on this essential group of enthusiast buyers.

Final Glance: eBay Looks... Potentially Interesting As It Grows Revenue Streams Organically

Despite the less-than-raving sentiments above, I do think there are bright spots that are worth highlighting and focus areas that are yielding results. At the very least, management is trying to grow revenue organically by focusing on its core categories and through the use of technology and investments enhance users' experiences and rebuild trust in the eBay brand.

eBay is investing strongly in higher-margin product categories such as luxury bags, watches, jewelry, sneakers, and trading cards by providing free authentication services for items valued over a certain threshold. The following are some statistics that eBay was proud to publicize on its website:

eBay Jewelry By the Numbers

On average, there are 7.8 million fine jewelry listings on eBay every day with 8 fine jewelry items sold every minute in 2021. In 2021, eBay sold over 4.2 million fine jewelry items. Brands like Chopard, Harry Winston and Hermes are up 38% YoY in the past six months. Sales of poplar herringbone-style bracelets and necklaces are up 48% and 26% respectively year-on-year.

eBay Luxury Watches By the Numbers

eBay sold over 2 million watches in 2019 with nearly 8 million watches sold over the past three years. Rolex accounts for 40% of luxury watch sales on eBay, and since 2019, Rolex sales have increased 60% on eBay’s marketplace.

eBay Luxury Handbags By the Numbers

Purchases of luxury handbags from top designers and brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada are up 31% year-on-year while mini purses are up 72% since February.

Managed Payments

That segment added $2 billion in payment revenue. It removes friction for sellers and buyers. In 2021, managed payments reduced friction for more than 10 million transactions. In 2022, this capability will be expanded to unpaid items in Best Offer format. eBay intends to offer new features, like a digital wallet to store cash balances, where sellers can use their sales proceeds to make purchases.

Ad Revenue

eBay doubled revenue from selling advertisements from 2017 to 2021, growing that to over $1 billion in 2021 with a target to double this by 2025.

Novel Ideas With Potential

There are exciting and novel ideas (yet to be realized or shown profitability) such as accepting pre-owned luxury bags as currency and setting up a vault to position it as the exchange of choice for collectors to store and trade their prized possessions like trading cards or vintage artifacts. If the latter idea takes off, eBay will have a first-mover advantage in this new market that it is creating, and off this exchange will come other revenue sources like collecting insurance premiums, and transaction fees (not unlike brokerages collecting fees on every stock transacted). According to Jordan Sweetnam SVP & GM of North America on The Vault:

Keeping inventory within our ecosystem represents significant GMV and revenue upside. With no shifting or transaction risk, when items trade within The Vault, the cost for even on these transactions is a fraction of a traditional sale. The Vault is the intersection of physical and digital and is the future for collectors. Within a few years, we expect our vaults will hold up to $3 billion in assets. This would make it one of the largest stores of non-governmental assets in the world.

Creating better seller and buyer experiences with AI

With the help of hundreds of AI scientists, this tech-led eBay division is coming up with solutions to complex problems. From how call centers are using voice technology, to computer vision models that recognize every image, all these technologies help save sellers and buyers money and time, by leveraging on eBay's 25 years of data - 83 billion lifetime listings, with 37 billion points of feedback, and 2.9 trillion customer behavior data points.

The company is also making strategic acquisitions to value-add its products and services. eBay introduced enhanced 3D tools that allow sellers to display their items in an interactive, high-definition 3D view, just like a store owner could hold it up for a buyer in real life.

Conclusion

Back in Q3 2019, interim CFO Andy Cring said,

The gap between GMV and revenue continues and is being driven primarily by two factors, triple digit growth and promoted listings, which made up more than half of the six points, and over a point from category mix effects. Keep in mind, as our payment's initiative scales further, transaction revenue will continue to grow at a higher level than GMV. Today, it's less than one point of the difference and we expected to increase in the second-half of 2020.

Even before the current team, the management back then was already preparing for a future where revenue growth does not necessarily equate to GMV growth or even seller growth. Instead, management is looking through its entire verticals and processes to generate as much efficiency and value for the company, so even when GMV declines, even if/when the number of active buyers declines, total revenue can still grow.

eBay Investor Day slide

This slide from investor day 2022 is a clear indication that the direction then remains the same now. The company is projecting higher revenue growth than GMV growth. Of course, management has also optimistically projected a 3-4% growth in GMV which has yet to materialize and time will tell if this will come true.

Some may argue that risks have already been baked into the current stock price after the huge decline from the all-time high of $80 in October 2021. Using the historical P/E of 14 for the past 5 years to strip out the high growth periods of eBay's past and using FactSet analysts' forecast adjusted earnings growth rate of 6.8%, eBay could potentially give a double-digit return in 3 years. A simple reversion to the mean will provide investors with superior returns.

Fast Graph

According to contrarian investor Tobias E. Carlisle, the best time to buy is often the worst time for a company, and in eBay's case, it seems to be that way now with falling GMV and TAB numbers, and how it has not gained traction with the next generation of shoppers, the Gen-Zs.

So, is eBay a wonderful company that is selling at a fair price, or is it a fair company selling at a wonderful price? Should investors buy, hold or sell eBay shares? That depends on your investment philosophy and perspective of the company.

I do not currently own shares of eBay. If I already do, I will keep holding them for the dividends. I do believe there will always be a market for eBay's products and services, and eBay has concrete plans in place to grow revenue despite a shrinking active buyer base. Plus, the company's commitment to a $4 billion buyback program will continue to enhance shareholder value and drive up earnings per share.

I would say eBay is a fair company selling at a cheap price. It is a turnaround play, and is a buy for an investor who believes that the stock is undervalued, trusts in CEO Jamie Iannone's strategy, is willing to take on more risks, holds the shares for at least 2 years, and in the meanwhile collect dividends, which eBay has been growing nicely at double-digit rates.

Sean Dunlop, Equity Analyst from Morningstar has the following to say about eBay in his note on Nov 7, 2022:

With divestitures of Stubhub, eBay Classifieds, and eBay Korea largely in the rearview mirror, narrow-moat eBay's business looks remarkably similar to its genesis: a lively e-commerce platform connecting hundreds of millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, with an emphasis on used, liquidation, and refurbished goods. The firm's strategic pivot strikes us as a competitive necessity, with unsuccessful forays into logistics and first-party inventory, and auxiliary services seeing the bulk of business-to-consumer, or B2C, sales migrate toward larger peers with sprawling store footprints, scaled fulfillment networks, or extensive buyer and seller features. Nonetheless, the core eBay Marketplace business should have plenty of room to run, considering management's estimated $500 billion total addressable market for non-new, seasoned goods (which comprise 90% of platform GMV), and could benefit from swelling interest in resale markets and a broader rollout of the firm's focused category approach (targeting 50% of gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in those categories by 2025).

Yes, eBay has been transforming and rebranding itself beyond just an auction site that sells preloved items. For instance, 80% of the goods sold on eBay are listed as brand new and sold at a fixed price. There is encouraging growth in the focused categories like luxury watches and bags with higher margins, and in the new and growing revenue streams from payments and advertising. Its payment division is bringing in revenue that previously went to PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Personally, I am less optimistic. To me, eBay has yet to prove itself as a "wonderful company". I prefer to wait to see concrete improvements in either the GMV or the TAB, as well as an increase in the number of Enthusiastic Buyers before considering a buy for myself, hence the Hold rating on this article is for me while I wait for Q4 2022 earnings call.

Perhaps I am being overly nitpicking. Perhaps the declining GMV can be explained by eBay's divestment of StubHub, Classifieds, its Turkish and Korean businesses, and fairer GMV comparisons can be done once the new GMV figures are normalized. Perhaps the new revenue drivers from managed payments, advertising revenues, and ever-increasing fees levied on sellers will more than make up for the decline in GMV and TAB numbers. Perhaps I am too hung up on seeing eBay as an e-commerce site and should instead understand that eBay is more than that, as suggested in my title.

This is hard for me.

As a former eBay seller, the way the company intends to increase revenue from a declining seller base can only mean one thing: the increase in take rate can only come at the expense of the seller's profits. The current final value fee for most categories stands at 12.9% of the total amount of sales up to $7500; it was 10% for most categories in 2019. And this fee is set to increase in a few days, on 15 February 2023, up to 0.35% more. I understand that what is good for shareholders (increasing revenue) may not be good for eBay sellers (increasing fees). However, there is only so much a seller can be nickeled-and-dimed before he/she decides to close shop and move on to other platforms like Poshmark or Mercari. And when that happens, what's next for eBay? Unless eBay can demonstrate its value proposition with an increasing number of total active buyers, and an increasing number of Enthusiastic Buyers who are willing to shell out over $3000 per year, why would sellers stay?

What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. I would love to hear your thoughts.