eBay: Becoming More Than An Online Auction Site

Feb. 04, 2023 3:59 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)
Long James
Summary

  • eBay has posted increasing adjusted operating earnings for the past 20 years, including through the last two recessions.
  • Based on P/E and P/S, eBay is trading in bargain territory.
  • However, as an e-commerce company, its GMV and TAB figures are beyond disappointing. GMV and TAB have declined precipitously.
  • The company's strategy for growth seems overly dependent on a single group of buyers call the Enthusiastic Buyers.
  • However, the company is expanding revenue growth organically despite declining GMV. It is looking within its own ecosystem to develop innovative products and services.

Dark Academia

Jelena990/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

I have a love-hate relationship with eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY). I was an eBay seller in the early 2000s and began by selling small items like postcards and fancy magazines that I picked up

Long James
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who have been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's prospects.I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments, and follow me in Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher) or find me on Discord. I am in a discord group led by Motley Fool writer Mr. Eric Cuka.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EBAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

