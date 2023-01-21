John Moore/Getty Images News

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a leading company focusing on specialty chemicals, with lithium as its most important growth driver. The company has a vertically-integrated supply chain and operates diversified operations globally, including in China.

China is the world's No.1 EV market. BloombergNEF expects deliveries of 8M in 2023, representing an increase of 41% YoY. Albemarle is also well-poised to leverage the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, given its market leadership. As such, we believe it should continue to be a critical player with the world's leading battery producers as they look to build their factories, helping the US localize its EV supply chain.

Albemarle is a highly profitable lithium mining company, as the company expects to report an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.6% at the corporate level at its upcoming FY22 earnings release. However, its energy storage business, projected to post an adjusted EBITDA of $3B, is the critical segment for investors to watch.

It's expected to drive nearly 90% of the company's total adjusted EBITDA for FY22, even as it builds out its other segments: Specialties and Ketjen. Furthermore, the company's forward estimates for FY27 suggest that its energy storage business will likely continue to drive nearly 90% of its adjusted EBITDA profitability.

As such, paying close attention to the success of its lithium business is fundamental in assessing the opportunity in ALB.

Notably, the company's growth strategy is predicated on "profitable growth." As such, investors need to parse the company's ability to maintain positive free cash flow (FCF), as it's expected to turn FCF profitable from FY22 (4.7%).

Also, the company's forward outlook of tripling the scale of its conversion capacity to 600K tons by 2030 will be critical to improving its operating leverage.

The demand outlook for the company is favorable, with global EV sales penetration reaching only 10% in 2022. The company expects a 50% EV penetration by 2030. DIGITIMES estimates suggest that the EV penetration rate could reach 33.2% by 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2021-25.

However, it's critical for investors to note that the company expects its profitability margins to compress moving ahead, as CFO Scott Tozier highlighted:

It's an obvious challenge that's out there. One is the spodumene cost continues to increase. We're expecting by the second half of the year to be more normalized and a reason for the upper 40% type margins for lithium next year. The second key thing is that as the Wodgina material increases, only our share of the earnings goes through our P&L, also creating an additional lag. And the third one that I mentioned in the presentation is in our Specialties business. Given the high cost of lithium chloride, we are seeing a 1-year dip in the margins in the Specialties business. I expect that to moderate as we go through the year and continue to pass those costs on. So those are the 3 big areas that are driving the effects. (2023 Strategic Update)

Also, the company anticipates leveraging "unconventional or unproven" resources to drive future growth, which will likely affect its cost profile. With that in mind, Albemarle projects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% to 44% by 2027, lower than the prelim outlook for 2022.

Wall Street analysts' estimates indicate adjusted EBITDA margins of 40.3% and 41.3% for FY23 and FY24, respectively. As such, analysts are modeling for Albemarle to report an adjusted EBITDA decline of 2.9% in FY24 after a growth of 36.8% for FY23.

The company highlighted in its strategic update that its adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase by a CAGR of 44% from FY21-27 (based on midpoint estimates). However, it's also critical for investors to note that the bulk of that growth was likely reflected in 2022.

Based on the company's prelim FY22 outlook, Albemarle is expected to post an adjusted EBITDA of $3.5B, up more than 300% YoY. In addition, it expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of $4.65B (midpoint) in FY23, up 33% YoY.

As such, it implies an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 13.8% from 2023-27 against a revenue CAGR of 11.1% over the same period.

Hence, the most delectable part of the move for ALB appears to have been captured in 2022.

ALB price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

ALB has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) over the past five years, posting a 1Y return of 31.9% and a 5Y return CAGR of 24.1%.

Its NTM EBITDA of 7.5x is in line with its peers' median of 7.8x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Hence, we assessed that ALB's valuation remains reasonable and not aggressive.

However, investors need to factor in potentially slower topline and bottom-line growth through FY27, which is also laden with execution risks in localizing the supply chain and in the underlying market.

Hence, waiting for a steeper pullback to improve reward/risk after a sharp rally in January may be worth the wait.

Rating: Hold.