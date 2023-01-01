Lower Gas Prices Point To A More Modest Recession In The U.K.

Summary

  • Lower gas prices are as much of a boon for the UK as they are for the rest of Europe.
  • With the hit to household incomes diminished, we now think the peak-to-trough fall in UK GDP is likely to be less than 1%.
  • The UK is likely to be slower than the US Federal Reserve to cut rates, and we don't expect policy easing before next Easter.

Rishi Sunak Attends First Prime Minister"s Questions

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Lower gas prices should herald a fall in consumer energy bills by the summer. A recession is still the base case, but the reduced squeeze on household incomes suggests the

The average annual household energy bill should fall by the summer

Source: Macrobond, ING calculations

