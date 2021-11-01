AVUS: Active, Affordable, And Attractive Total Market ETF

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • AVUS is an actively-managed total market ETF that benchmarks against the Russell 3000 Index. Its expense ratio is 0.15% and the ETF has $2.04 billion in assets under management.
  • Managers make selections based on expected returns and a security's price-book ratio. The low-cost active approach is appealing, and AVUS has outperformed its benchmark by 10% since its inception.
  • This track record was third-best in a peer group of 36 ETFs. However, I've identified another low-cost actively-managed fund with a similar track record and superior current fundamentals.
  • Normally, I'd rate AVUS a buy, but because of this alternative, I remain neutral. I ask readers to consider all the alternatives presented in this article before buying.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Hand putting wooden five star shape on table. The best excellent business services rating customer experience concept

marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is a low-cost, actively managed total market ETF catching on quickly. With $2 billion in net assets in just over three years, AVUS has outperformed its Russell 3000 benchmark by 8.74% since October 2019. After reviewing

AVUS vs. VTHR Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

AVUS vs. ATHR Annual Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

Price-To-Book's Growing Blind Spot

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

Buyback History

Yardeni Research

Price-To-Book - Impact of Buybacks

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

Selected Total Market ETF Returns

The Sunday Investor

AVUS Top Ten Holdings

Avantis

AVUS vs. VTHR vs. VFQY Sector Exposures

Sector Exposures

AVUS vs. VTHR vs. VFQY Fundamentals By Industry

The Sunday Investor

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.23K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advice on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.