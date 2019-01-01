Easing U.S. Inflation Fears Boost Hopes For A Fed Rescue

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • US recession fears linger on as softening activity spreads throughout the economy.
  • There are also tentative signs that the labour market is cooling with increasing layoff announcements and slowing wage growth.
  • Inflation pressures are subsiding and offer hope that the Fed will ride to the rescue with stimulus later this year.

By James Knightley

Real interest rates turn positive as Fed hikes continue

Inflation caught the Federal Reserve off guard last year and it had to catch up aggressively, implementing the most substantive series of interest rate increases in more

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

