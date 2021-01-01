Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done

Feb. 04, 2023 5:58 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.85K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees.
  • The downside bias in the 2-year yield vs. rising Fed funds implies that the market’s implied forecast that the end of rate hikes and the start of rate cuts is near.
  • If payrolls continue to rise at strong pace, the Fed will feel less pressure to start easing policy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds Press Conference

Drew Angerer

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees.

The 2-year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below

2 year treasury yield vs fed funds

The process worked in reverse in late-2021, when the 2-year yield began persistently rising above Fed funds rate. As the spread became relatively wide, the central bank began lifting rates. Recent market action suggests this is about to unwind.

rate spread

For the moment, the Fed still looks set to keep rates high and perhaps push a bit higher. Fed funds futures are pricing in an 80% probability of another 25-basis-points increase at the next FOMC meeting on March 22, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.85K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.