Idorsia: Interesting Swiss Biotech, But Commercialization Seems Uncertain

Feb. 04, 2023 6:06 AM ETIdorsia Ltd (IDRSF)MRK, JNJ
Summary

  • Idorsia is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company with multiple commercial and pre-commercial assets.
  • Idorisa's lead asset Daridorexant seems to be a more attractive option compared to SOC in Isomnia due to lower a) drug abuse, b) withdrawal symptoms, and c) rebound insomnia.
  • The commercial ramp of Daridorexant was disappointing, but the prospect in 2023 seems brighter.
  • Based on the cash-runway overhang and uncertainty around Aprocitentan, we initiate with a hold rating.

A From Above Shot Of A Beautiful Blonde Female Casually Dressed Sleeping On Her Cozy Bed

FreshSplash

Background

Idorsia (IDIA) (OTCPK:IDRSF) is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland. The company specializes in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of diseases in areas of high unmet

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline Overview (Company)

Idorsia pipeline overview

Idorsia pipeline overview (Company source)

2022 Catalyst Timeline

2022 Catalyst Timeline (Company source)

Mechanism of action of Daridorexant

Mechanism of action of Daridorexant (Company source)

Fast absorption of Daridorexant

Fast absorption of Daridorexant (Company source)

Fast and time limited pharmacodynamic effect

Fast and time limited pharmacodynamic effect (Company source)

p-to-date guideline - treatment of Insomnia

Up-to-date guideline - treatment of Insomnia (Up-to-date recommendation)

Dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan for resistant hypertension (PRECISION): a multicentre, blinded, randomised, parallel-group, phase 3 trial

Dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan for resistant hypertension (PRECISION): a multicentre, blinded, randomised, parallel-group, phase 3 trial (Lancet)

Dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan for resistant hypertension (PRECISION): a multicentre, blinded, randomised, parallel-group, phase 3 trial

Quviviq prescription trends

Quviviq prescription trends (Company source)

Idorsia financial statement 9 months 2022

Idorsia financial statement 9 months 2022 (Company source)

This article was written by

