Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

The market has repriced Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) after a lengthy selloff that spanned greater than 18 months to the end of FY22'. However, in December the stock caught a tremendous bid and has since broken to new highs. In the span of 3-4 weeks, the PROF reclaimed more than 61% of the leg down from its February FY21' highs.

Whilst there's been no publicly available, nor an immediate change to the company's obvious fundamentals [it reports FY22' full-year results in March], the company did present 2 sessions and 3 educational exhibits at the Radiological Society of North America ("RSNA") annual meeting, held November 27th-December 1st, 2022. Without being able to establish a direct link, the stock rallied hard off following its presentations at this meeting, where, not only surgeons and specialists presents, but so were many sell-side and buy-side firms. It was noted that, following its presentation of adverse event data of its TULSA-PRO TACT trial, analysts of Raymond James observed the "'impressed' expressions on the faces of the radiologist physician audience". The company also reported TULSA-PRO's potential utility into benign-prostatic hypertrophy ("BPH"), a broader addressable market than prostate cancer alone.

We've covered PROF and its flagship TULSA-PRO extensively in the past. For a more comprehensive overview of the procedure, check our previous publications on the company:

Until now the market had been agnostic to the longer-term potential of TULSA-PRO, evidenced through the declining price action seen until December FY22'. However, with the latest rally, we have to ask what is in the price, and, pay closer attention to what is happening, over why it is specifically happening, for the maximum upside capture, because investors undoubtedly have high expectations for the company and its equity.

With that, we recommend that PROF is now a buy, and are buying this current rally. Here, we re-entered via an at the market order filled at $12.03 earlier this week. Here, we are seeking price objectives to $25, a 107% return objective, that is supported by the technical studies below. We bought 100 shares, no stop in place, and will exit with a 15% pullback from the entry price for risk management, given liquidity is reasonable in this name. We look forward to providing an additional update following the company's FY22' numbers next month.

Note: Before reading any further, investors should recognize there are several downside risks that could negatively affect the thesis. It is essential to understand these. Undoubtedly, the major near-term risk comes with the company's upcoming earnings. If PROF hasn't made headway in converting urologists to its TULSA-PRO platform, then it likely hasn't gained additional traction or turnover from the segment. Moreover, if it surprises to the downside against consensus estimates, investors are likely to sell PROF shares and drive the price lower. Moreover, the fact that PROF is a small cap stock, technicals can become widely disconnected from fundamentals, and large sell orders could ultimately result in downside volatility, despite no obvious news or price catalysts. It is essential that investors recognize these risks before reading any further, and, in particular, before making any investment decisions.

PROF market data - confluence for additional upsides

Given we've not yet been privileged to the data from PROF's full-year numbers, we've utilized the market generated data for positioning leading into its earnings. You'll see that PROF broke its longer-term resistance channel in December with a near-vertical move up the page, where it has continued to track higher. It continues to set higher-highs/higher lows, providing initial support for a further repricing to the upside. We've yet to see a pullback to the 50DMA, that has been acting as support since the onset of the move.

Exhibit 1. PROF breakout above longer-term downtrend, now setting higher-highs and lows

Data: Updata

Being a Canadian firm, there's a chance the weakening USD could be a net positive for the stock as well, another point we factored into the investment debate here.

Exhibit 2. Weakening USD could also be a net-positive for PROF

Data: Updata

In terms of where we sit in the trend, it depends on the horizon. Looking a few weeks out using the daily cloud chart [medium term], we see both the price line and the lagging line well above the cloud, after crossing back in December. The cloud is also ascending on its base, and we see support building to ~$12 by the end of March, at PROF's current trajectory. Given the cross, we are confident to trade the medium-term price targets discussed later. Moreover, on-balance volume continues to curl up, illustrating long-term demand - potentially representing institutional buyers that have to make smaller allocations as a function of the stock's daily liquidity [dollar terms]. This tells us the trend is still bullish.

Exhibit 3. Bullish above the cloud with on daily chart

Data: Updata

Moving to the weekly chart, that looks out into the coming months, we've yet to see the lagging line have a look above the cloud top, despite the price line crossing over. We'll be watching the lagging line very closely over the coming weeks to see it's positioning, with a cross above the cloud confirming our bullish view over the long-term [coming 6-12 months]. The rate of change is something to consider. Hence, we need the lagging line to cross in order to size up over the coming months, to trade the longer-term targets listed below.

Exhibit 4. Lagging line yet to cross on weekly chart

Data: Updata

The price action is supported by heavy inflows into PROF equity and this must be factored in as there's strong demand still present, adding to the case for a further repricing higher. You'll note the tremendous inflows in December following the RSNA conference, corresponding to the uptick in price. Hence, with inflows still heavy, demand looks to remain strong.

Exhibit 5. Heavy inflows into PROF equity sustaining rally into the new year

Data: Updata

Where to next for PROF? A guide to positioning

We then turned to the objective market data in order to gauge price visibility looking ahead. Looking at the weekly market profile since December, we note the presence of large buyers with each re-rating higher across the testing period [Exhibit 6]. Buyers have been heavily active at each mark below the point of control ("POC") in the grey bars. Note, the POC represents the market's equilibrium of fair value at each week.

At the same time, there's been heavy volume in each buyer zone and value area along the way. What this tells us is that investors are entering or adding to longs below each POC, and, that, each move below the POC has represented great value for buyers. You'll see the POC has lowered to ~$12.30 this week, after thrusting higher to ~$13 last week. Consequently, we believe that any range from $11-$12 represents terrific value for buyers, and, that demand is sufficient for a continued re-rating.

Exhibit 6. Weekly market profile evidencing strong demand with each pullback, with buyers adding on each point of weakness

Data: Updata

As a result, we have upside targets to $25 on both the daily and weekly point and figure studies seen below [Exhibit 7 and Exhibit 8, respectively]. Consequently, we are looking to these targets as a revised price objective.

Exhibit 7. Upside targets to $25 using daily point and figure

Data: Updata

Exhibit 8. Upside targets to $25 on weekly point and figure

Data: Updata

In short

We have repositioned long in PROF following the strong price action since December. This evidences the market has priced in a new outlook for the stock in our opinion. Leading into its next earnings in March, this may or may not be an effective play, depending on what it pulls in with on the day. It is also imperative that investors read the risks section located in the opening segment of this report. Net-net, we rate PROF a buy from the market generated data, seeking initial upsides to $25.