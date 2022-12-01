Profound Medical: Upsides Leading Into FY22 Earnings, Revise To Buy

Feb. 04, 2023 6:13 AM ETProfound Medical Corp. (PRN:CA), PROF
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Investors have repriced Profound Medical to the upside, with a strong rally that commenced in December.
  • The momentum has continued into the new year, and we've re-entered with a small ticket.
  • Here we are seeking objectives to $25.
  • Net-net, revise to buy.

Aerial perspective of a single tree standing out from the crowd, Dolomites, Italy

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

The market has repriced Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) after a lengthy selloff that spanned greater than 18 months to the end of FY22'. However, in December the stock caught a tremendous bid and

r

Data: Updata

e

Data: Updata

rr

Data: Updata

rr

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

rr

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

44

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.47K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PROF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.