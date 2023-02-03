Record CDS Index Volumes As We Head Into The 20-Year Anniversary Of iTraxx And CDX

Feb. 04, 2023 6:36 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • In 2022, volumes in CDX and iTraxx reached an all-time high of nearly USD 36 trillion—a 43% year-over-year increase.
  • When markets were volatile and fixed income liquidity became sparse, the liquidity of the CDS indices remained.
  • The CDS indices are coming of age and continue to grow and change to reflect the needs of the market participants they serve.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

This blog was co-authored by Srichandra Masabathula and Nicholas Godec

In 2022, volumes in CDX and iTraxx reached an all-time high of nearly USD 36 trillion—a 43% year-over-year increase. Such record-breaking volumes occurred as we fast approach the 20-year anniversary of

Exhibit 1

Exhibit 1

Exhibit 2

Exhibit 2

Exhibit 3

Exhibit 3

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.16K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.