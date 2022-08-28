BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, I will present two different arguments for Costco (NASDAQ:COST). One will be a neutral/unbiased take on the company's financials and realistic future growth that will lean towards a more conservative side to give me some margin of error in my DCF calculations. Another scenario is more of a person who is a fan of Costco (that is me) and has a more optimistic outlook on their potential growth trajectory that involves rapid expansion into China and other unpenetrated markets that will moderate in the later years.

Considering both scenarios, a value investor that is looking to invest in a great company like Costco may want to wait before jumping in, however, the more optimistic person and a fan of the company could find the current share price good to jump in if he/she believes that the growth is sustainable.

In my opinion, after doing the research and modeling the financial statements, I wouldn't be opposed to starting a position right now but also my value investor mindset would like for it to come down a little more before averaging down, so I will give a hold rating.

In the below sections I will go through what went in my head regarding the future growth of the top line, how is the company expanding outside of the main regions of the US and Canada, and give my opinion on where the company may go in the future.

All the research I've done was used to come up with two reasonable growth trajectories for the company, one being more of a value take on it and another more optimistic but still sensible take on growth.

The Strange Feeling

So, I recently moved to Mexico City from Europe (Ireland). Back there the only thing we have is a Walmart-sized Lidls and Aldis for bulk shopping. I've been going to Costco on a weekly basis for over a year now as one just opened 5 mins from my apartment. I don't know what it is, but I like going to it. I always pass the tech section and never buy anything there and yet always stop to look and then go about gathering my chicken fillets and frozen vegetables and leave. Sometimes I'd pick up a bottle of wine or a hotdog, nothing too fancy. Still, I like going there. I'm sure I'm not the only one here. There's just something about that place that makes it feel like I'm not just doing a chore which is my weekly shopping. Anyway, I'll start my assessment now by looking at some important metrics that helped me create my valuations.

Growth- Past and Future Potential

The company is a top-line company. Over the last 5 years, the company has seen some rather good growth in sales, which have increased considerably since 2018. Furthermore, the pandemic did not affect growth at all as the sales grew by 9% from the previous year. Seems like Costco is almost immune to any pandemic/recession concerns.

Revenue Growth (Own Calculations)

The growth in sales leads to the same growth in costs associated, as gross margins are quite thin, and basically all the bottom line comes from the Membership Fees segment. This segment has grown by 9% in the last couple of years. The growth in this segment largely depends on signing up new customers rather than increasing membership fees as they have not increased the basic $60 yearly fee since 2017.

Where can Costco expand to keep its growth? There are a lot of places that the company could expand into and diversify away from the US and Canada as their main sources of sales. They currently operate in 14 different countries so far. I could see the potential to expand to many more countries around Europe. Between all of the countries they operate, the company has grown to 119m members, with around 66 million paid members and 53 million household cards, meaning they don't have to pay the fee. The world is BIG. I don't see them stopping expanding and gaining more market share in this sector.

In their latest 10-K report, 74% of sales in 2022 came from the US. Total memberships as mentioned above stands at 119mil as of FY2022. Let's say 74% of those memberships came from the US, which gives us around 88 million total, comprising 49 million paying memberships and 39 million household memberships. The adult population in the US, coincidently is around 74% as well, standing at around 250mil, which means that around 35% of the US adult population has a Costco membership. I can see that there is still quite a bit of room to grow even in the most penetrated region for the company.

China- Big, Hungry Market

Expansion into China will drive membership growth there's no doubt about it. There are only two locations in China so far. Now, is it realistic that we could see similar penetration in China eventually? Nobody knows, however, the Chinese market has welcomed Costco with open hands since the first store opened in 2019. On the opening day of the first store, there were 139,000 sign-ups. The store had to close early because of a few hour-long queues for the parking lot and half-hour queues at the tills! If the management mentioned this number, this might mean it's quite a big number compared to the rest of the regions. Last summer Costco said they plan to open 7 more warehouses in China. This is a very good start and will certainly add to the top-line growth, however, at a smaller rate because the membership fees are a little cheaper, currently 200 RMB which is around $42.

Other Driver of Growth- CAPEX

In their 10-K report, the management said they have opened 26 new warehouses and 2 new locations and that they are planning to outpace this in 2023 by opening 29 extra warehouses, using $3,800 to $4,000 (in millions) of CAPEX for 2023. This expansion will certainly drive further growth for the company.

Why Do People Choose Costco?

One big factor is the price obviously. The markup on their items is around 15%, which makes margins quite thin, but better price overall for the customer. This means a higher turnover of items. Right now, the company is averaging an inventory turnover of 31 days. Essentially their inventory changes once a month.

Markup at other stores ranges anywhere between 25%-35%, with maybe an exception being Walmart (WMT) owned Sam's Club. There's a Sam's Club pretty much next door to Costco where I live and the chicken is still slightly cheaper at Costco. Another win for Costco!

The Kirkland Signature brand is very well known for being high quality and low cost. The brand accounted for $50B of total revenues in 2022.

Briefly on Financials

Let's look at some balance sheet figures to see how well the business is managed. The first thing I like to see is how the company is doing on its cash and debt. The company has more cash and marketable securities to cover all of the debt on the books. I like companies that can easily cover that.

Debt Coverage (Own Calculations)

The current ratio for the company has been around 1.0, which is passable, but I would like a company to have at least 2.0, however, competitors in the sector have below 1.0 so Costco is doing better.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

Another metric I like to look at is the cash ratio. I always like to see companies being able to cover their current liabilities with the available cash. Here Costco does not shine either, however, it is still doing much better than some of the competition in this sector, so I'm not worried.

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

A higher return on invested capital is a great indication that the company is very efficient in how they operate which in turn generates more profits. Costco shines here for sure, with a whopping 17% ROIC average over 5 years.

Return on Invested Capital (Own Calculations)

Acceptable return on assets and exceptional return on equity over the last 5 years also adds to an already good balance sheet. Efficiency will make the balance sheet even better as time goes on, that is my belief.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Thoughts on Growth and Valuation

The more unbiased side of me, the value-seeking investor looking at the above historical and future growth prospects must be a little more sensible in assumptions for the future. In the last two years, the growth numbers in sales were 18% and 16%, and 9.5% and 9% in membership fees. I do foresee future growth to continue in the double digits overall, however, taking a more conservative approach, the next couple of years will grow by 15%, then I considered that the company opened up many more stores that started to produce more sales and growth went up to 17% for a couple of years, then go down to 12% for a few years and then ending up at around 10% by 2032 giving me 13.5% average growth. That is my base case scenario under the neutral argument. To get a range for my target price, I also decreased my base assumptions by 2% on all the years and increased by 2% from the base.

It was very tough playing around with the cost of goods sold and operating expenses as the margins are quite thin and any slight change in these costs made my valuation models go crazy. COGS sits around 87% constantly, so I adjusted by a quarter of a percent from the base case and by 1% on operating expenses.

Effective tax rates are 24% in the base case and decrease by 2% in the optimistic case and increase by 2% in the conservative case. For the last 5 years, the company fluctuated between 22% and 28% in taxes so 24% seems a reasonable assumption.

This is the setup for my unbiased view on growth assumptions for the company. I believe these numbers represent growth that can be achieved when looking at the base case, and just to be sure I also modeled even more of a conservative case and more optimistic case to get an average.

Now, as a fan of Costco and its products, I also wanted to look at how more optimistic the base case can be if we consider rapid expansion in building warehouses globally, especially in China, if we could see similar percentage penetration as in the US, which would add a lot of new members and a lot more membership fees. In this scenario, as I mentioned my base case is more optimistic, but also I made a more optimistic conservative case and also an even more optimistic the optimistic case if that makes sense. This setup means we see 16% average growth over the next 10 years, which is just 2.5% more than the unbiased argument. I know this may not look like much, but it compounds over time.

With all the calculations done, I always like to add some margin of safety in case these calculations are off, and my preferred MoS is 25%. Under unbiased calculations, the 10-year DCF sits at an implied share price of 398.23, meaning a 23% downside from current valuations. Under more of the optimistic argument with larger growth in the future, the 10-year DCF sits at 530.77 implying a 2.4% upside from current valuations. Basically, at fair value.

Unbiased and Optimistic Arguments for valuation (Own Calculations)

Conclusion

Above, I presented my opinions on how Costco will perform in the future considering its current growth and researching catalysts that could accelerate it. I believe that this company is a very good long-term investment as it has been for quite a while now from doing some digging online. It has a strong following of investors and I do not see the company dropping dramatically in price; however, it is not impossible as the last big drop we saw was in 2022 from March to May lows of around 400, which is where my unbiased valuation stands.

If you are more optimistic like my optimistic valuation, you may believe this is a good time to jump in. My suggestion would be to wait a couple of months so we can see where unemployment rates and inflation stands and whether there will be a big recession coming up. If you are a long-term investor, I believe there could be a better time to enter in the future. The drop could be a great time for DCA if you already are an investor in the company. As I mentioned before, my value investor mindset would not allow me to invest money right now, but maybe start a small position and wait to see what happens next.

Thank you everyone for taking the time to read my analysis of this great company. I hope it wasn't too long!