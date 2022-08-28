Costco Stock: A Conservative Or Optimistic Approach? An In-Depth Analysis

Feb. 04, 2023 6:40 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)1 Comment
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
69 Followers

Summary

  • Two cases of valuations present mixed signals.
  • Future growth potential seems bright with solid financials.
  • Some may see current price as a good entry, some may have to wait for a better entry price if presented with more conservative, value approach to future growth.

Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, I will present two different arguments for Costco (NASDAQ:COST). One will be a neutral/unbiased take on the company's financials and realistic future growth that will lean towards a

Revenue Growth Costco COST

Revenue Growth (Own Calculations)

Debt Coverage COSTCO

Debt Coverage (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio Costco COST

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

Cash Ratio Costco COST

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROIC of Costco COST

Return on Invested Capital (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of Costco COST

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

DCF Valuations of Costco COST

Unbiased and Optimistic Arguments for valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
69 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.