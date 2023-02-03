Cash rains down on a businessman. shapecharge

As an investor with a predominantly dividend growth-oriented investing strategy, the foundation of my portfolio is built around quality companies.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is the second-largest individual stock holding in my portfolio behind Energy Transfer (ET), accounting for 2.6% of my net annual forward dividends.

For the first time since my prior article in December, I will elaborate on the factors for my strong bullishness toward Altria Group as a dividend growth investor.

A Cash Cow With A Safe And Growing Payout

Altria Group's 8.01% dividend yield may appear to be a red flag at first glance. But it isn't alarmingly high for a tobacco company, given that the industry average yield is 6.74%. The company's dividend appears to be quite sustainable.

Altria Group paid $3.64 in dividends per share in 2022. Compared to the $4.84 in adjusted diluted EPS that the company generated in 2022, this equates to a 75.2% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio. For context, that is moderately under the tobacco company's 80% adjusted diluted EPS target payout ratio.

Analysts forecast that Altria Group will record $5.06 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2023. Stacked against the $3.80 in dividends per share that I predict will be paid in 2023 (based on a Q4 2023 dividend per share of $0.98), the adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio will contract to an even better 75.1% in 2023.

Analysts believe that Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS will compound at 4.6% annually through the next five years. Along with a dividend payout ratio that could afford to increase a bit, I still believe the company will have no difficulty delivering a 4% annual dividend growth rate over the long haul.

2022 Results Were "Boring" In A Good Way

Altria Group Q4 2022 Earnings Press Release

Altria Group recorded $20.7 billion in revenue net of excise taxes in full-year 2022, which was down 2% over the year-ago period (info sourced from page 1 of 26 of Altria Group Q4 2022 earnings press release). Sometimes in investing, things aren't as they seem, though.

When you don't include the $480 million in wine segment revenue that was generated for the year prior, Altria Group's revenue net of excise taxes increased by 0.3% (details according to page 1 of Altria Group Q4 2022 earnings press release and pages 1 and 12 of Altria Group Q4 2021 earnings press release).

This revenue net of excise taxes growth for the year was driven by the company's smokeable products segment. Elevated inflation throughout the year negatively impacted the disposable income of Altria Group's consumer base. Along with secular industry declines in volume, the company's domestic cigarette shipment volumes dropped 8% in 2022, factoring in trade inventory movements and calendar differences. But as has been the case for decades now, the inelasticity and brand power of Altria Group's products allowed for price hikes that compensated for the volume decline. This is how the segment's revenue net of excise taxes inched 0.4% higher year over year to $18.2 billion during 2022 (figures per pages 7-8 of Altria Group Q4 2022 earnings press release).

The company's oral tobacco products segment revenue net of excise taxes settled 0.6% lower in the year to $2.5 billion. Adjusting for trade inventory movements and calendar differences, segment shipment volume decreased by 2%. This was partially offset by price increases for the year (info sourced from page 10 of Altria Group Q4 2022 earnings press release).

Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS rose 5% over the year-ago period to $4.84 during 2022. Due to tight cost management, the company's non-GAAP net margin surged 190 basis points. Paired with a 2.2% decrease in Altria Group's diluted outstanding share count, this explains how the company's adjusted diluted EPS grew at such a healthy clip in 2022 (details according to pages 23, 1, and 17 of Altria Group Q4 2022 earnings press release and page 1 of Altria Group Q4 2021 earnings press release).

Risks To Consider:

Altria Group is a solid business. But as with any business, there are always risks nonetheless: This one could be the most immediate to the company in the quarters that lie ahead.

Even with the exceptionally robust jobs report for last month, the U.S. economy is not out of the woods yet. The probability of the economy entering into a recession by December is nearly a coin toss (47.3%). As I noted in my prior article on Altria Group, a recession could crimp some consumers' budget. That would result in a potential switch from higher margin, premium Marlboro cigarettes to cheaper cigarettes.

The Stock Is Deeply Undervalued

Regardless of Altria Group's decent fundamentals, it is important for investors to avoid overpaying for the stock. That's because while the company is slowly growing, it can't make up for if you have grossly overpaid for shares.

This is why I will be utilizing two valuation models to estimate the fair value of shares of Altria Group.

Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I will use to arrive at a fair value for Altria Group's shares is the discounted cash flows model. This consists of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is trailing-twelve-month adjusted diluted EPS. In the case of Altria Group, this amount is $4.84.

The next input for the DCF model is growth assumptions. I will assume a 3% annual growth rate in adjusted diluted EPS over the next five years and a slowdown to 2% beyond that time.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return that an investor requires. My personal preference is 10%, so that's what I will use.

Factoring these inputs into the DCF model, I get a fair value of $64.37 a share. This indicates that shares of Altria Group are trading at a 27.6% discount to fair value and can provide 38% upside from the current share price of $46.63 (as of February 3, 2023).

Investopedia

The other valuation model that I will employ to gauge the fair value of Altria Group's shares is the dividend discount model. This is also made up of three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. Altria Group's annual dividend per share is currently $3.76.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return that an investor requires from their investments. I'll again use 10%.

The third input for the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR for the long run.

Plugging these assumptions into the DDM, Altria Group's fair value is $62.67 a share. This suggests that shares of Altria Group are priced at a 25.6% discount to fair value and can offer capital appreciation of 31.6% from the share price.

Averaging these two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $63.52 a share. That means Altria Group's shares are trading at a 26.6% discount to fair value and offer a 36.2% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Altria Group Is A No-Brainer Buy For Income Investors

Altria Group's 8% dividend yield is easily covered by its earnings. Along with growing earnings, this should allow the company to extend its 53-year dividend growth streak in the years ahead.

And my inputs into the selected valuation models show the stock to be trading at a sizable discount to fair value. This is what makes Altria Group such an intriguing pick for dividend growth investors and it's why the stock occupies the core of my portfolio.