Ingrezza's Potential To Dominate The Huntington's Chorea Market: A Boost For Neurocrine Investors

Feb. 04, 2023 7:38 AM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.88K Followers

Summary

  • Neurocrine Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders.
  • The company recently submitted a proposal for the use of Ingrezza as a treatment for Huntington's chorea.
  • Ingrezza, with its clinical advantages and existing popularity in the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, is expected to take a leading role in the treatment of chorea related to Huntington's disease.
  • While approval, alone, is unlikely to provide immediate upside, Neurocrine continues to make progress and investors can feel confident in the company's future.

Molecular genesis of Huntington"s disease, 3D illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a pharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of people with medical needs and limited treatment options. Over the past 30 years, the company has utilized its expertise in neuroscience

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.88K Followers
RN, BSN | I follow select biotech/tech narratives closely | I read and research for fun

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.