BHP: China Boost And Hefty Income

Feb. 04, 2023 8:00 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), BHPLF3 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • BHP is a quality mining company that benefits from China's reopening.
  • The longer-term outlook is good as well, thanks to macro factors such as renewable energy investments, infrastructure spending, and so on.
  • Shares are reasonably priced today and offer a hefty dividend yield.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Maschinen und Anlagen für den Eisenerzbergbau

Maksym Isachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is a mining giant that has seen its shares rise drastically from last year's lows on the back of positive news from China. The economic reopening will drive copper

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

BHP

BHP Group

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.27K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.