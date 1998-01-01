Mitsui Is Now A Trillion Yen Company. Can It Stay There?

Summary

  • Mitsui & Co. just raised its FY 2023 profit forecast to 1080 billion yen, breaking the trillion yen mark for the first time.
  • Futures prices suggest lower income from hydrocarbons, only partially offset by stabilizing metals prices for FY 2024.
  • The company's valuation metrics are about average for its peer group. Dividend yield is on the low end but growing the fastest.

Mitsui Warehouse, built by Mitsui & Co., Ltd in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

LNG And Metals Provide A Stronger End To FY 2023

Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY) (OTCPK:MITSF) just increased its profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2023. Based on the 9M earnings

Mitsui 2023 Profit Forecast

Mitsui & Co,

Asia LNG price chart

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Coal price chart

Trading Economics

Iron ore price chart

Trading Economics

Mitsui Price Sensitivity Chart

Mitsui & Co,

Mitsui 2024 commodity price impacts

Author Spreadsheet

Mitsui FY 2024 volume impacts

Author Spreadsheet

Mitsui price, volume, and forex impact

Author Spreadsheet

Mitsui AIM services acquisition

Mitsui & Co,

Japan Trading Company Comparison

Author Spreadsheet

Mitsui Cash Flow

Mitsui & Co.

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MITSY, ITOCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

