AIF: Fully Funded Yield But Shrinking NAV

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • The AIF fund provides high current income through a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds, and other credit investments.
  • The fund pays a high forward yield of 11.2%.
  • AIF has a troubling trend of long-term NAV declines that is not consistent with the mean-reverting nature of credit spreads. This suggests something may be fundamentally wrong with its investment process.

Financial risk assessment / portfolio risk management and protection concept : Businessman holds a white umbrella, protects a dollar bag on basic balance scale, defends money from being cheat or fraud

William_Potter

The Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) provides high income through a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds, and other credit instruments. Although the AIF fund pays an attractive 11.2% forward yield, I am worried by the fund's long-term NAV declines. While AIF is

AIF asset allocation

Figure 1 - AIF asset allocation (AIF factsheet)

AIF credit quality allocation

Figure 2 - AIF credit quality allocation (AIF factsheet)

AIF historical returns

Figure 3 - AIF historical returns (morningstar.com)

AIF's distribution has increased multiple times in 2022

Figure 4 - AIF's distribution has been increased multiple times in (Seeking Alpha)

AIF financial summary

Figure 5 - AIF financial summary (AIF 2022 Semi-Annual report)

AIF has a long-term declining NAV

Figure 6 - AIF has a long-term declining NAV (cefconnect.com)

AIF financial summary 2013 to 2017

Figure 7 - AIF financial summary, 2013 to 2017 (AIF 2017 annual report)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.16K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.