Nerdy, Inc.'s Volatility Presents Investors with Interesting Opportunities

Software applications that enable distance learning over the Internet have a bright future. Online learning is growing in popularity as more and more people turn to them for career or tutoring needs, to improve their personal culture, or to earn a diploma.

Some of the companies that provide this service are also listed on US stock exchanges and their presence is welcomed by investors who see the volatility of their stock prices as an opportunity to make their activity highly profitable.

One example is Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY), a US operator of a live online learning platform, whose stock performance over the past year has provided investors with multiple opportunities for astounding returns due to wide swings in the stock price.

The chart above shows that Nerdy is quite volatile compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), a benchmark index for the entire US stock market, while a 24-month beta of 1.39x is a measure of the relationship between them. When the SPY increased/decreased, Nerdy moved accordingly, but more than proportionately.

The company's announcement of massive staff cuts fueled expectations that operations could return a positive EBITDA result this year, which would mark a milestone for Nerdy. This opportunity took advantage of the stock's volatility and propelled Nerdy into such a rally that shares have outperformed the SPY by 10 times since mid-December 2022.

For now, this cycle of gains should continue as the market focuses on the company's goal of a positive EBITDA. Investors may want to continue holding the stock in their portfolios.

Nerdy, Inc. in the Software Application Industry

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Nerdy is a platform operator that allows users to engage in live online learning experiences.

Thanks to Nerdy's technology, which includes artificial intelligence, learners of all ages can connect with experts in different subjects and gain learning experiences in over 3,000 subjects.

Nerdy's live online learning services are currently delivered through multiple formats such as learning memberships, one-to-one tuition, small and large group tuition, or adaptive self-study.

The company's flagship product is called Varsity Tutors and offers live online tutoring and courses available to students and consumers directly and through schools and other institutions.

How Nerdy's Business Is Developing and What the Company's Expectations Look Like

Nerdy has a goal for its business, which is to build long-lasting relationships between its products and clients.

It abandoned an occasional visit-based model that, as it was active through Q2 2022, certainly couldn't help pulling the company's bottom line out of the quicksand of the red territory.

Buoyed by this new way of understanding business, Nerdy has already shown some very encouraging trends in Q3 2022, marking an important step towards the company's goal of becoming a profitable organization by 2023.

In Q3 2022, Learning Memberships' new business model appears to have provided some certainty in terms of customer retention and unit economics, meaning the business model seems to work giving back more than what it costs to onboard a new customer.

The company believes that the J-curve (the curve of initial loss followed by a dramatic profit evolving according to the shape of the letter "J") implied by the transition to the new business model is likely to move out of the red areas before the second quarter of 2023.

Taking advantage of the back-to-school season, customer response to Nerdy's platform was very strong in Q3 2022, accelerating the adoption of learning memberships, which are now the primary option for consumers.

In the third quarter, Nerdy posted revenue of $31.8 million, up 1.6% year over year and in line with its guidance range of $30 million to $33 million. The consumer business developed very well and made a significant contribution to sales growth.

Over a 12-month period, revenue has increased significantly from $131.7 million in September 2021 to $163 million in September 2022, but the trend is set for further improvement as the new Learning Memberships business model expresses its potential.

Some of this potential was reflected in Q3 2022: Recognized learning membership revenue represented 18% of total revenue and increased 9x from 2% of total revenue in Q2 2022.

The annualized run rate of learning membership revenue was $50.2 million as of September 30, 2022, increasing significantly due to the accelerated rollout of learning membership.

Regarding the company's institutional business segment, Nerdy's strategy to expand its Varsity Tutors for Schools offering to larger school districts has yielded very encouraging results in Q3 2022. Despite the seasonal factor of schools being out of class 2/3 of the time, Nerdy saw the Varsity Tutors for Schools contracts in its portfolio increase by 24 new contracts with a booking value of $5.6 million. The institutional revenue segment accounted for 7% of Nerdy's total revenue in Q3 2022.

The company expects revenue to increase to $39-$41 million in the final quarter of 2022, resulting in full-year 2022 revenue of between $160 million and $162 million.

Gross profit was $21.9 million for the third quarter, up 6% year over year, and was driven by the same catalysts that strongly drove sales.

The gross margin was 69% of total sales, up 300 basis points year over year. On a 12-month basis, the gross margin shows a strong positive trend, as can be seen in the chart below.

Due to the new business model of Learning Memberships combined with the positive momentum of the institutional business and the strong consumer business, the trend is expected to improve this year and contribute to a positive EBITDA.

In the third quarter, the Adjusted EBITDA was again a loss of $14 million, but as an encouraging sign, it was at the high end of the company's target range of -$14 million to -$17 million.

The company expects Adjusted EBITDA loss to narrow to between $6 million and $8 million in the final quarter of 2022, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $36 million and $38 million for the full year 2022.

The Balance Sheet

As of September 2022, Nerdy's balance sheet reported net cash position of $106.4 million, which the company believes provides more than enough liquidity to not only fund ongoing operations but also to pursue growth initiatives. The balance sheet is not burdened with debt.

The Stock Valuation

Nerdy, Inc. shares were trading at $3.33 per unit at the close on February 3, 2023, for a market capitalization of $505.23 million.

Shares do not trade low compared to 200- and 75-day simple moving average lines. However, the stock price is slightly below the median of $3.6 of the 52-week range of $1.59 to $5.61.

On February 3, 2023, Nerdy is up 7.07% while the 14-day Relative Strength Index [RSI] at 86.27 means the stock has reached overbought levels.

But the stock could still rise, although it shouldn't deviate that much from current levels.

In the coming days, the rise in the share price could intensify a bit as investors are likely to refresh their optimistic view on the US economy amid a staggering rise in non-farm payrolls (517,000 new jobs were created in January 2023). Their idea is that the US economy will avoid a recession as the Federal Reserve successfully pulls off a soft landing.

But when people's memories are said to be short-term memories, this market tailwind essentially ignores one thing: the Fed has always maintained that rates won't be tight enough until the workforce shows clear signs of a recession.

As a recession is needed for the Fed's disinflation process, the Fed could be prompted to hike rates faster than the 25 basis points next time as jobs created in January 2023 were very high compared to expectations of 155k new job additions. So, the workforce has failed to give the recession signal the Fed is craving as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.

Perhaps Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hint at a return to a more hawkish stance in his next speech, scheduled for February 7th, which is unlikely to please the market. Such a speech could spell the end of the current situation and the start of a new wave of bearish sentiment in the market that could not spare Nerdy's stock either.

With Nerdy heading for a new high, investors should hold their position for now but be cautious about how the situation unfolds going forward. As soon as the feeling of a potentially significant drop in prices sets in as a result of the Fed Chair's next speech, the investor should be quick enough to anticipate the down cycle as much as possible and take a profit from his investment.

Conclusion

Nerdy is targeting positive Adjusted EBITDA before the end of the current year. Thanks to the implementation of seemingly effective strategies and the change in business model, the company should probably achieve the goal.

The company has drastically reduced its workforce, which will help Nerdy become a profitable business.

Based on these expectations, the stock price is rising, so investors should Hold the stock for now to benefit from the cycle. But watch out for what might come out of the Fed Chair's next speech.