Microchip Technology: A Strong, Diversified Chip Leader With Promising Growth Prospects

Feb. 04, 2023 9:45 AM ETMicrochip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)STM, STMEF
Investing on the Spectrum
Summary

  • Strong results for MCHP in fiscal Q3 with 5% revenue increase, driven by automotive, industrial, and data center industries.
  • Forecasts 1-4% increase in revenue in Q4, with intentions to increase capital return and shareholder returns.
  • A leader in microcontroller and analog chip solutions, with strong competitive advantage from intangible assets and customer switching costs.
  • I recommend purchasing the shares. My estimated fair value is $110 per share.

Computer Microchips and Processors on Electronic circuit board. Computer hardware technology. Abstract technology microelectronics concept background. Macro shot, shallow focus.

MCHP Reports Strong Results with Upbeat Forecast

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) delivered strong results for its fiscal Q3 and is optimistic about Q4. The company predicts sequential growth in Q4 of 2023, thanks to favorable product

MCHP Q3 Revenue segmentation

Q4 and future guidance for MCHP

MCHP Cash Generation

Net Debt/EBITDA for MCHP and its peers

Historical Debt to EBITDA for MCHP

MCHP Dividend History

MCHP financial long term assumptions

MCHP historical and fair multiples

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MCHP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

