Dover Has Rallied, But It Hasn't Run Away

Feb. 04, 2023 9:57 AM ETDover Corporation (DOV)ALFVY, CR, DHR, IEX, LII, OSK, VNT
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.39K Followers

Summary

  • Dover's revenue growth was a little below average for a multi-industrial, but the margin performance was a little better, and guidance was reassuring.
  • While orders are likely to decelerate further, Dover looks well-placed to generate better results when demand recovers.
  • Mid single-digit revenue growth and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth support Dover as a worthy stock idea.

global business and information communication technology

metamorworks

I thought sentiment swung too hard against Dover (NYSE:DOV) when I last wrote about this diversified industrial, and the shares have since rallied close to 25%, including a big post-earnings run. That performance puts Dover well ahead of

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.39K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.