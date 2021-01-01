Suburban Propane Partners: Turning Waste Into Future Distribution Growth

Feb. 04, 2023 10:51 AM ETSuburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.67K Followers

Summary

  • Suburban Propane Partners surprised and disappointed unitholders back in late 2022 when they failed to provide any distribution growth.
  • Thankfully, their cash flow performance remains favorable and recently enjoyed a strong start to their fiscal year 2023.
  • More so, it is now clearer why they skipped on distribution growth as they have recently announced a sizable $190m acquisition.
  • This sees them move into renewable natural gas, which I view as a good fit for their partnership, although the profitability remains to be proven.
  • At least their financial position can absorb the cost, and thus, I believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Light bulb drawing with recycling sign on crumpled recycled paper - Concept of ecology and recycling

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite the once-strong distribution growth outlook for Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH), back in late 2022, it was both surprising and disappointing to see no distribution growth, as my previous article expressed. Following their recently

Suburban Propane Partners Ratings

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Cash Flows

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Operating Cash Flow

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Capital Structure

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Leverage

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Debt Serviceability

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Liquidity

Author

Suburban Propane Partners Debt Structure

Suburban Propane Partners Q1 2023 10-Q

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.67K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.