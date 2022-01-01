Mainland China's Resurgent Service Sector Growth And Near-Record Confidence Fuel Economy Hopes For 2023

Feb. 04, 2023 12:03 PM ETCN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, CHIL, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • As hoped, looser COVID-19 restrictions have boosted service sector activity in mainland China, adding to hopes that resurgent economic growth will be seen in early 2023 and fueling speculation of diminished global recession risks.
  • Companies widely cited the additional freedoms created by the unwinding of COVID-19 health restrictions as having boosted business levels, driving in particular a resurgence in new business inflows after four months of continual decline, which had been blamed primarily on the Omicron outbreak.
  • The rate of input cost inflation meanwhile picked up for the first time in five months in January, but the resulting rise in costs remained weaker than the survey's long-run average.

residential area has been locked down by medical worker in Shanghai

Robert Way

As hoped, looser COVID-19 restrictions have boosted service sector activity in mainland China, adding to hopes that resurgent economic growth will be seen in early 2023 and fueling speculation of diminished global recession risks. Even more encouraging was a surge

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.66K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.