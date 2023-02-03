Assa Abloy AB (ASAZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 04, 2023 12:54 PM ETASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF), ASAZY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.93K Followers

Assa Abloy AB (OTCPK:ASAZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bjorn Tibell - Head, IR

Nico Delvaux - President, CEO & Head, Global Technologies Division

Erik Pieder - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lars Brorson - Barclays Bank

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Vivek Midha - Citigroup

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Mattias Holmberg - DNB Markets

Aurelio Calderon - Morgan Stanley

James Moore - Redburn

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andreas Koski - BNP Paribas

Olof Larshammar - Danske Bank

Operator

Bjorn Tibell

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's 2022 Year End Report. My name is Bjorn Tibell, I'm heading Investor Relations. And joining me here are ASSA ABLOY's CEO, Nico Delvaux; and our CFO, Erik Pieder. We will stick to the normal format today and start now with a summary of the report before we open up for your questions.

So with that, over to you, Nico.

Nico Delvaux

Thank you, Bjorn, and also good morning from my side. We can report a very good Q4, a very good end to, I think, a very good 2022 for Assa Abloy. We had a strong organic growth of 9% in the quarter with all divisions contributing in a strong way, with the exception of APAC, wherein APAC, it's mainly Greater China where we continue to see challenging market conditions, COVID-19 related and, of course, construction market crisis in general related.

Also good complementary growth through acquisitions of 5% in the quarter. A strong EBIT margin of 15.7% and a strong EBIT improvement. Very active in the quarter when it comes to acquisitions with eight acquisitions signed in the quarter. And then a strong cash flow, almost double of a year ago at SEK6.6 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.