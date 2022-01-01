Sun Country Airlines: More Upside Than I Expected

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
280 Followers

Summary

  • SNCY's 4Q22 report was solid and the company's outlook for 1Q23 is optimistic.
  • I expect SNCY cost structure to improve leading to a significant increase in profit margins.
  • Based on the latest results, I have raised my PT from $28 to $32.

Snowcapped mountains seen through airplane window

Kathrin Ziegler

Thesis

This is an update to my first post. I believe Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) has more upside than I initially expected. Overall, SNCY's 4Q22 report was pretty solid, and the company's profit outlook for 1Q23 was more

Valuation

Own estimates

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
280 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.