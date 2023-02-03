CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 04, 2023 4:07 PM ETCaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY), CIXPF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.94K Followers

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCPK:CAIXY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward O'Loghlen - Investor Relations

Gonzalo Gortazar - Chief Executive Officer

Javier Pano - Chief Financial Officer

Matthias Bulach - Head of Accounting, Management Control and Capital

Conference Call Participants

Maks Mishyn - JB Capital

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

Sofie Peterzens - J.P. Morgan

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas Exane

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Daragh Quinn - KBW

Borja Ramirez - Citi

Fernando Gil de Santivanes - Bestinver Securities

Edward O'Loghlen

Good morning, and welcome to CaixaBank's Results Presentation for the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

Joining us today are the CEO, Gonzalo Gortazar; and the CFO, Javier Pano.

For first-time viewers, just a reminder of the logistics, we plan to spend around half an hour with the presentation and up to an hour with a Q&A. And of course, if any questions remain unanswered, the IR team is at your disposal after the event.

And with that, let me hand it over to the CEO, Mr. Gortazar.

Gonzalo Gortazar

Good morning. Thank you, Eddie. Thank you, everybody. Let's get into the presentation immediately.

It's been certainly for us a very solid year, and I think we finished it with a very strong operating momentum, not just because of the activity, you see given the relatively low growth in the Eurozone for us to see performing loans up 3.3% and having had also positive net inflows in our long-term savings despite the market volatility is a pretty good achievement. That's how we see it.

But beyond that, I think, particularly on the P&L front, momentum is very strong. NII, in particular, this quarter has helped us to post a 5.5% growth in revenues, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.