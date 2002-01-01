SaltLight Capital - Roblox: A Company With The Potential To 'Matter'

Feb. 04, 2023 7:45 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)PTY, RF, RF.PB, RF.PC, RF.PE
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers

Summary

  • Today, we would like to discuss one of our early-stage investments, Roblox.
  • We see Roblox as a company with the potential to ‘matter’.
  • Despite potential scepticism, we firmly believe in the potential of Roblox as a promising investment opportunity.
  • We hypothesise that the high level of interactivity offered by 3D real-time technology will result in higher advertising rates compared to traditional search advertising.
  • Although the younger user base of Roblox presents potential risks, RBLX's improving engagement metrics, expanding non-US user base, and maturing portfolio give us a reason for optimism.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Today, we would like to discuss one of our early-stage investments, Roblox. While there is a risk that we may be premature, mistaken, or even wrong in our evaluation of this

Figure 3 – Data.ai State of Mobile 2023 Report

Figure 4 – Vans World Experience in Roblox

Figure 5 – Vans Instagram Video

Table 1 – Source: SaltLight Research, Roblox, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.