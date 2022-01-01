Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Saloni Singh as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Dragon Claws

I am not a fan of lower volatility ETFs, both in the short term and the long term. But I do see the relative advantages of funds like the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) as a cushion for risk-averse equity investors. That's because even allegedly low-volatility ETFs actually become very volatile during significant market downturns. In fact, sometimes you can rarely tell them apart from broad market index ETFs in terms of performance.

Until I see a long-term change in the pattern of USMV lagging bull markets, but capturing most of the downside of the worst phases of bear markets, I'm just not sold on the concept. That said, the current environment is so uncertain that I rate USMV a hold, not a sell. If I did happen to hold it now, I would wait for a more definitive price trend in the ETF before bailing on it.

Strategy

USMV is an exchange-traded fund developed by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). It tracks the performance of large and mid-cap equity securities that have historically been less volatile vs. the broader stock market. This relatively risk-averse approach is based on the belief that a portfolio of stocks with lower volatility will experience less downside risk. That relative return potential on the downside might, in the opinion of the ETF's provider, deliver a smoother, higher long-term return.

The USMV strategy uses a rules-based approach, selecting stocks based on preestablished fundamental and performance-based parameters. These include historical beta, trailing (i.e., past) risk-adjusted returns, and historical dividend yield. Once the stocks are selected, they are weighted equally in the portfolio. The portfolio is then rebalanced every six months, in May and November, to bring its strict low volatility and risk criteria in line with the current market conditions.

Holdings Analysis

USMV currently has a total of 165 equity holdings. They are equally weighted, so that tells me that no one or two holdings can have an outsized impact on this ETF, especially in the short term. USMV owns stocks in all 11 S&P 500 sectors, with a strong tilt toward information technology (22%), healthcare (20%), consumer staples (11%) and financial services (11%). It also has significant concentrations in industrials, utilities, and communications, all of which currently occupy between 7% and 10% of the fund. In the figure below, we can also see the breakdown of the remaining allocations of the funds of USMV.

Fund allocations of USMV ETF as of Jan. 24, 2023. Allocations are subject to change (ishares.com).

That relatively high technology weighting is probably a lot closer to the S&P 500's tech weighting than many investors might expect from a lower-volatility ETF. However, when I look at the individual holdings, they tend to be more of the mainstream tech stocks, rather than the biggest, most volatile FAANG stocks. So, I'd expect USMV's tech exposure to be less volatile than the S&P 500 technology sector in general, consistent with what this fund tries to accomplish across its full portfolio.

USMV is a large blend ETF focusing on both value and growth. Therefore, this ETF is a decent choice for long-term investment. USMV's stocks tend to be more stable. This is reflected in its top sector weightings, particularly healthcare and consumer staples.

Strengths

The fund has a five-year beta of 0.75. So, as USMV's name suggests, it has been less volatile than the broader market. It has only been three-quarters as volatile as the S&P 500. That makes it a consideration for risk-averse equity investors, who prefer to essentially borrow some of the equity market's returns without insisting on keeping up in bull markets. This ETF will simulate the experience of gaining exposure in the U.S. stock market just as an actively managed well-diversified fund would do.

The sector diversification here is solid. In addition, USMV has a very attractive expense ratio of 0.15%. This is relatively low compared to many equity ETFs. Also, USMV's forward revenue growth of 9% on its current stock portfolio looks slightly stronger than that of the S&P 500 index. This implies that if those revenue estimates are ultimately realized, and the market assigns a strong multiple to that revenue growth, USMV can appreciate over that period, making it at least a consideration for some moderate-risk investors. USMV also has the benefit of size. At $30 billion in AUM, and investing in larger companies, liquidity here should not be an issue.

Weaknesses

Due to its focus on low volatility companies, USMV has limited upside potential in the strongest bull markets. The nature of this ETF just does not allow it to fully participate in the most all-inclusive, exuberant rallies. Moreover, it is U.S.-focused, and so can be vulnerable when non-U.S. markets dominate the top performers charts.

It has an annual dividend yield of 1.4%. This yield is below that of the S&P 500, and less than half of many dividend ETFs. Thus, investors should not mistake lower volatility stocks for stocks that distribute a high percentage of their profits in the form of dividends.

The market drawdown of 33% indicates USMV's sensitivity to bear markets, much like any other high-risk fund. Thus, I am skeptical about relying on low-volatility funds such as this one during times of market distress. If my investment underperforms in a rapidly rising market, I can trade that in exchange for superior downside protection vs. the broad stock market. But if the latter scenario doesn't occur consistently, it defeats the purpose. I require a better reward/risk tradeoff. The chart below bolsters my reluctance to have a more positive outlook for USMV.

Data by YCharts

As the chart shows, when investors most need USMV to significantly outperform (i.e., in the sharpest stock market declines), it often fails to deliver. I suggest that USMV suffers from a case of "you are only as good as your weakest link." In other words, when the market is at its worst, lower volatility ETFs should be at their best. The reason this does not occur often is because bear markets often do not discriminate between low volatility stocks and any other type of stock. In the worst of times, they all fall hard together. That diminishes USMV's appeal to me, especially as we sit in the heart of a bear market here in 2023.

Opportunities

As investors become increasingly risk-averse following 2022's market decline, there might be growing demand for low-volatility ETFs that do what USMV aims to do. Additionally, in a market downturn, the low-volatility companies that the ETF is invested in might perform better than higher-risk companies, providing potential opportunities for investors.

USMV's 22% exposure to the tech sector is high enough to give this fund a chance to participate in a continued tech-led rally, like the one we've seen recently. In addition, this ETF's exposure to the volatile energy and materials sectors is nearly zero, since most of those stocks fail to meet the low volatility screening criteria used by the fund. Given the recent chaotic price movement in commodity-related equities, a continuation of that would not impact this ETF very much.

Threats

History indicates that investors should not assume that lower volatility is the same thing as no volatility, or even low volatility. This ETF is expected to reduce drawdowns in tough markets, but that is not a given. A bear market in stocks eventually gets to nearly every sector and stock. Case in point: the sharp drop in early 2020. The S&P 500 fell 33% in just five weeks, and USMV fell by about the same amount.

So, when low volatility funds like this were challenged, they failed that challenge. This can happen again. So, even though this ETF is designed to minimize risk, it is still exposed to market fluctuations. Even a broad, multisector portfolio like USMV can lose significant value if higher inflation or other factors cause the market's downturn to resume.

Adding to my concerns is the valuation level of the current USMV portfolio. This equal-weighted ETF's holdings sell at around 22x trailing earnings. That's just too high for a portfolio that aims to protect against the downside. This has a lot to do with the so-called "flight to quality" that has existed over the past year, whereby stocks of the type owned in USMV were bid up as a relative safety trade, while the Nasdaq was losing one-third of its value during 2022.

Conclusion

ETF Quality Opinion

USMV is a solid-constructed ETF, and it will typically decline less than the broad stock market. However, I have a broader concern about low volatility as an investment factor, based on the history of this ETF.

ETF Investment Opinion

Over the past 12 months, USMV's return has hovered around flat. However, as noted above, I just don't think it preserved capital consistently enough to merit a superior rating at this point. USMV is not in an especially attractive position right now. The overall stock market is still in turmoil, and any stock or sector can suddenly become a high volatility situation.

Should the market decline further, USMV could be just as vulnerable - or not sufficiently distinguished from the broad stock market. Moreover, with the ETF's dividend yield currently sitting well below 2% at 1.4%, there is not much cushion for fund holders. Thus, for now, my rating for the ETF is hold.