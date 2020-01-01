Greystone Capital - APi Group: On A Path To Strong Returns

Feb. 04, 2023 8:45 PM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers

Summary

  • During the quarter we re-entered into a position in APi Group.
  • We previously owned APi shortly after its SPAC IPO.
  • I believe APG has massive advantages from a scale, culture, pricing and work quality standpoints.
  • I estimate APG can generate EBITDA in excess of $1.0 billion within the next few years.
  • I believe the path to strong returns is more than likely from here.

Man holding blue helmet close up

ljubaphoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

APi Group (NYSE:APG)

During the quarter, we re-entered into a position in APi Group, a leading fire safety service and inspection business focused on commercial end markets. We previously owned APi shortly

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.