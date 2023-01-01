Generac Holdings: Residential EV Charger Strengthens Bull Thesis

Feb. 04, 2023 11:26 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
284 Followers

Summary

  • Generac recently unveiled the addition of a residential EV charger to their product portfolio.
  • This works to diversify and de-risk their business and the move will likely be cheered by environmentally conscious investors.
  • We believe that the release of this charger further bolsters the bull case for Generac and that investors can be comfortable holding at these levels.

Domestic Electric Vehicle Charging Unit

ChrisHepburn/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) recently introduced its first residential electric vehicle charging system. This charger is intended for home use and is a great way for Generac to diversify and de-risk their product portfolio. Our

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
284 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: UFD Capital Value Fund, LP holds shares in GNRC.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.