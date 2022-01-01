Nicholas77/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

As another one of our largest detractors from performance this year, my assumptions surrounding the IDT investment thesis had to be rigorously tested in the same vein as Basic-Fit. Re-underwriting my valuation assumptions led to a change in my estimate of fair value to the downside, and I adjusted the position accordingly. As the year went on however, IDT’s operating results exceeded all of my newly underwritten projections, and I repurchased a large chunk of the position. Separate from business performance (as you’ll see), IDT remains a peel-back-the-onion story that requires analysis of each respective business unit to fully grasp the attractiveness of the opportunity. As capital markets weakness persisted during 2022, the perceived catalyst of a subsidiary spin-off was removed, and IDT stock sold off along with the broad market.

As a reminder, IDT is a telecommunications business that is using cash flows from its legacy calling services known as Traditional Communications to invest in and incubate high-quality, fast-growing subsidiaries with complementary customer profiles. IDT’s subsidiaries include Boss Revolution, a Moneygram/Western Union-like digital payment service, Net2Phone, a unified communications as a service business, and National Retail Solutions (NRS), IDT’s fast-growing point-of-sale business catering to the fragmented convenience store market. As Traditional Communications continues its persistent top line decline, it will be offset by the growth of Boss Money, Net2Phone and NRS. To date, IDT has been very successful in minimizing the bottom-line impact of Traditional Communications by optimizing their pricing strategies and distribution channels, as well as keeping a tight watch on operating expenses. The goal is to maintain as much cash flow as possible, a mission accomplished thus far, as the last two quarters reflected record consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the business.

In October, IDT reported their FY22 results that would cause one to question the share price decline for the year as the company generated record results in each business segment (with the exception of Traditional Communications, as expected) which drove an adjusted EBITDA increase of 6% to $79.1mm for the year.

BOSS Money remittance revenue increased 16% to $57.5 million with transaction volume increasing 24% to 9.4 million. BOSS Money benefits tremendously from favorable customer acquisition dynamics, able to cross sell money remittance services to Boss Revolution Calling customers, providing an essential service to many families who rely on cross-border payment capabilities. The entrance into new geographies and new partnerships during the year should help keep growth accelerated as new locations are brought online. Despite BOSS Money’s growth (revenue also grew 45% YoY in Q1’23), the business is now generating positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in its history.

Net2Phone reported another outstanding year, growing their award-winning subscription services revenue by 38% to over $53mm, and increasing their customer seat count to over 300,000. Revenue per seat also increased robustly in key markets as Net2Phone focuses on higher value customers and better channel partners. Also, despite its growth and reinvestment opportunities, Net2Phone is currently adjusted EBITDA positive, exceeding my expectations by a few quarters, with management already talking about the short time frame to becoming free cash flow positive. In addition, despite its early stages of growth, the conference-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) business that Net2Phone acquired in 2022 should have the effect of improving the overall value prop and product while increasing ARPU over time.

Keep in mind that Net2Phone is a recurring revenue business with low churn, and since management has proven adept at managing costs, continued top line increases should have a meaningful effect on the bottom line moving forward. As many UCaaS players struggle under the weight of high customer acquisition costs, pricing compression and higher costs of capital, Net2Phone is showing little signs of a slowdown and is in fact finding ways to reduce variable costs, develop new go to market channels and as mentioned, accelerating profitability. It was remarked by some at the IDT annual meeting that the larger UCaaS players should just ‘buy us so we can show them how to run their business’. I would agree.

Inflation, higher interest rates, economic slowdown…we just aren’t seeing it at NRS. In fact, every IDT earnings call makes me feel like a little kid on Christmas morning unwrapping NRS operating results. NRS remains the crown jewel of IDT, growing at a significant rate and reflecting fundamentals in line with some of the most attractive businesses in public markets. During FY22, NRS reported revenue growth of 129% to $45.3mm on the back of nearly 20,000 POS terminals now installed (20,800 as of Q1’23). In my view, the rapid and sustainable success is due to elements of both IDT’s culture and customer base, whereby NRS is self-described as ‘not just another POS provider’ but rather truly understand the needs of their customers, participates in all their problems, and provide a solution that is unmatched and therefore increases stickiness and dependency over time. Management tentatively expressed their projections for generating around $80mm in revenue for NRS during FY23, and $30mm EBITDA. These figures are growing in excess of 75% and have arrived from a standing start just a few years ago. With IDT hitting a groove in the customer acquisition process and with minimal capital needed to reinvest, NRS will be doing over $100mm in revenues at nearly 40% EBITDA margins within a very short timeframe. I can’t be precise in my estimates of what an asset like this should be worth, but I know that IDT’s ownership should be worth more than the current share price over time.

In December, IDT’s FY22 performance was followed up by an equally strong Q1’23 where growth remains significant, the company generated record quarterly adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter in a row and share repurchases were once again implemented. Despite the tremendous operating results, there are factors weighing on the stock which I discussed in past letters. Illustrating the lack of interest and negative sentiment surrounding microcaps, there was just one fund manager on the Q1 call despite phenomenal operating results and an asset that is unrivaled in public markets available to be purchased for what I view as a pittance.

I previously mentioned my desire to see management repurchase stock following such a large price decline, and they both surprised and rewarded shareholders by repurchasing more stock during the last few quarter than at any point in the past decade. As management is invested alongside us as the largest shareholders, they remain focused on delivering positive operating results for each of their business units and in line with IDT’s historical playbook, monetizing them successfully over time. If results keep trending in this direction, we will own our shares for a low single digit multiple of EBITDA. There remains tremendous upside for IDT stock, and should I be wrong about some of the above, I believe we are well protected with a margin of safety consisting of cash flows, a net cash balance sheet, and a sum of the parts with significantly higher value.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risks which clients should be prepared to bear, including but not limited to partial or complete loss of principal originally invested. Investing in small and microcap companies can result in additional volatility and higher risk due to comparatively low market capitalization, more sensitivity to economic and market conditions, and more limited managerial and financial resources. In addition, small companies typically trade in lower volume, making them more difficult to purchase or sell at the desired time and price or in the desired amount. Please refer to Form ADV Part 2 brochure for more information about Greystone Capital Management and its personnel. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.