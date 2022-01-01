Greystone Capital - IDT Corp: A Rigorous Test Of My Investment Thesis

Feb. 04, 2023 10:35 PM ETIDT Corporation (IDT)1 Comment
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers

Summary

  • As another one of our largest detractors from performance this year, my assumptions surrounding the IDT Corp. investment thesis had to be rigorously tested.
  • As capital markets weakness persisted during 2022, the perceived catalyst of a subsidiary spin-off was removed, and IDT stock sold off along with the broad market.
  • In October, IDT reported their FY22 results that would cause one to question the share price decline for the year.
  • I can’t be precise in my estimates of what an asset like this should be worth, but I know that IDT’s ownership should be worth more than the current share price over time.

Payment with credit card at the POS terminal

Nicholas77/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

IDT Corp. (NYSE:IDT)

As another one of our largest detractors from performance this year, my assumptions surrounding the IDT investment thesis had to be rigorously tested in

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.