Greystone Capital - eDreams ODIGEO: Shares Could More Than 4x

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers

Summary

  • eDreams ODIGEO was one of our worst performers during FY22.
  • EDDRF had a very strong year.
  • Should co. reach mgmt. targets, I believe shares could more than 4x from the current price.
  • Emerging positive data has led to our shares in eDreams increasing 50% during the past month.

Metaverse and Future digital technology.Man wearing VR glasses hand touching virtual Global Internet connection metaverse.Global Business, Digital marketing, Metaverse, Digital link tech, Big data

pcess609

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCPK:EDDRF)

Despite the strong recovery in travel and equally strong operating performance, eDreams was one of our worst performers during FY22, declining at one point around 60% from peak to

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.