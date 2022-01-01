Greystone Capital - Polished.Com: Fortunately, The End Is Near

Feb. 04, 2023 11:00 PM ETPolished.com Inc. (POL), POL.WS1 Comment
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers

Summary

  • Polished.com was our worst performing position during the year.
  • The original thesis for Polished was that we purchased shares in a better than average.
  • I will be monitoring the situation closely and will provide any updates as necessary.

washing mashines in appliance store

Serghei Starus/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Polished.com (NYSE:POL)

It would be difficult to describe our investment in Polished as anything other than a disaster up to this point. Polished was our

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.63K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.