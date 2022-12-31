stanley45

Over the last couple years, I have spent a lot of time working on my investments, from making changes and reallocating my portfolio to writing articles on different companies. I have come to think of investments in terms of three buckets. The biggest bucket is made up of income investments, or something that pays you to own it. This includes rental real estate, dividend stocks (or REITs), and debt. I stay away from investing in bonds for several reasons, including inflation, but I have been putting my short-term cash in a money market instead of leaving it in a bank savings account.

I would call the second bucket special situations. This includes merger arbitrages like Activision (ATVI) being acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) and Alibaba's (BABA) massive selloff due to government intervention. The last bucket is the speculation bucket. One of my favorite examples of this for 2023 is Transocean (RIG). These are the investments with asymmetric upside that make up a smaller portion of my portfolio. Most of my money goes into the income investment bucket, and the backbone of that bucket is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Today I will do a quick recap of their recent earnings release and talk about why I’m still bullish on EPD.

Investment Thesis

I’m certainly a little bit biased with EPD being my largest investment, but I still think the risk/reward is very favorable for investors today. I plan to hold my units for a very long time as the MLP made several moves to improve its position in the industry in 2022, from the Navitas acquisition to reducing the leverage on their balance sheet. Units are still cheap, above $25, with a price to cash flow just over 7x. I think a high-quality company like EPD is worth at least 10x cash flow. Units currently yield 7.6% and it looks like the distribution growth that accelerated in 2022 is going to continue after slowing down for a couple years as they switched to an internally funded model. For investors looking to add a core holding to a conservative income focused portfolio, EPD is a great fit and should provide double digit returns despite a lower risk profile.

2022: Another Solid Year For This Best of Breed MLP

A couple things in 2022 stood out as reasons to be bullish. I was a huge fan of the Navitas acquisition (as well as a couple smaller acquisitions made in Q4), and the second distribution hike was a welcome surprise that signified increased distribution growth. I spent some time listening to the most recent earnings call, and there were a couple paragraphs I wanted to include so investors could hear it in management’s own words.

Our total debt principal outstanding was $28.6 billion as of December 31, 2022. During 2022, we reduced the principal amount of our debt outstanding by $1.3 billion. Assuming the final maturity date of our hybrids, the weighted average life of our debt portfolio is approximately 20 years. Our weighted average cost of debt is 4.5%. And at December 31st, approximately 96% of our debt was fixed rate. Our consolidated liquidity was approximately $4.1 billion at year end and this includes availability under our credit facilities and unrestricted cash on hand. In January, we issued $1.75 billion of senior notes comprised of $750 million of three year notes at a coupon of 5.05% and $1 billion of 10 year notes at a 5.35% coupon. We are appreciative of the strong continued support of our debt investors in this offering. We do not expect to return to the capital markets in 2023.

MLPs typically carry significant debt loads due to the capital intensive nature of the business, but I would challenge investors to find a company with a better debt profile in the whole midstream industry than EPD. They reduced debt significantly in 2022 and even reduced their leverage target with an eye on long term distribution growth for investors.

As we looked at the financial attributes of the 65 companies that comprise the dividend aristocrats, these are the bluest of the blue chips. Some have over 60 consecutive years of dividend growth. The overwhelming majority had debt to EBITDA leverage ratios of less than 3.0 times and almost half were below 2 times. To support our financial goals to responsibly grow the partnership and provide our limited partners with a growing and resilient stream of cash distributions over the long term, we believe we have entered into a new era, which it is wise to have a stronger balance sheet than historical norms in the energy industry. We are seeing our customers in the E&P, refining and petrochemical sectors do likewise. As a result, we are lowering our target leverage ratio from 3.5 times to 3.0 times, plus or minus a quarter of a turn. That is a range from 2.75 times to 3.25 times. And as we've noted earlier, our leverage for 2022 we ended at 2.9 times. So we're in good shape with regard to this new target. We would be willing to temporarily take our leverage ratio above this target zone, if necessary, to complete an acquisition or an organic growth project that is strategic to the partnership.

Valuation

One of the things that hasn’t changed much in the last year since I started writing on EPD is the cheap valuation. Units currently trade for just over 7x cash flows, which is too cheap for a high quality business like this. It’s not the cheapest MLP out there (Energy Transfer (ET) is the cheapest large MLP if I remember correctly), but I have no problem with owning units at the current price. For investors that don’t already own it, I still think the risk/reward profile is very good despite strong performance in 2022.

Price/Cash Flow (fastgraphs.com)

I think units are worth at least $30, and that’s on the conservative side. If units return to a cash flow multiple above 10x, units will be worth a lot more in the next couple years, all while paying out a juicy 7.6% yield. The other reason I think multiple expansion is inevitable is the continued distribution growth with a side of unit buybacks.

Distribution & Buybacks

EPD’s most recent distribution hike was a 3.2% increase from $0.475 to $0.49. Like I have said in the past, I think the distribution growth for EPD could surprise some investors. I think we will see consistent hikes moving forward, and on the earnings, management said they planned to reevaluate the payout in the middle of 2023. I don’t think that guarantees a hike mid-year, but I do think we will see distribution growth closer to 5% moving forward.

They also bought back another 4.9M units in Q4 for $120M, bringing the total for 2022 to 10.2M units for $250M. I wanted to wrap up this section with a question for the reader. For investors with a long-term time horizon, what happens to the price an investment that yields 7.6%, is consistently increasing the payout (and cash flows), and is buying back units at the same time? While the short term can be driven by market moves and other factors, the long-term results of EPD will be driven by the performance of its business, which is likely to continue to be strong, which is why I’m still bullish.

Conclusion

There aren’t many stocks out there like EPD. Yes, it does require a K-1, but you get a best of breed MLP with management that has skin in the game. For income investors looking for current yield, it checks all the boxes. An attractive valuation (7x cash flows)? Check. A juicy yield over 7% that is growing? Check. A rock-solid balance sheet that is also improving? Check. Throw in some buybacks for good measure, and I can’t find any reasons to be bearish on the long-term future of EPD. I think we are looking at double digit returns for years to come, but Enterprise Products Partners looks to me like a set it and forget it pick in an uncertain stock market.