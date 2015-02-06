The fund profile as well as fund details and performance were downloaded from seekingalpha.com here.
iShares Trust - iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across financials, industrials, and utilities sectors. The fund invests in U.S. dollar-denominated cash pay convertible bonds issued by corporations with maturities of 31 days or more. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Convertible Cash Pay Bond > $250MM Index, by using representative sampling technique. iShares Trust - iShares Convertible Bond ETF was formed on June 2, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Fund Type Allocation
Issuer iShares
Inception 06/02/2015
Expense Ratio 0.20%
AUM $1.23B
1Y
3Y
5Y
ICVT Total Return
-7.80%
33.81%
64.01%
S&P 500 Total Return
-7.40%
36.05%
65.28%
Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.375% 1.56%
Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.75% 1.43%
Ford Motor Company 0% 1.11%
Sea Ltd. 0.25% 1.06%
Pioneer Natural Res Co 0.25% 1.05%
DexCom Inc 0.75% 0.95%
DISH Network Corp 3.375% 0.95%
Southwest Airlines Co. 1.25% 0.92%
Pinduoduo Inc 0% 0.92%
Royal Caribbean Group 6% 0.85%
Total 10.79%
# of Holdings 332
ICVT had a spectacular run in 2020 right after the COVID crash. In the period between March 23, 2020 and February 12, 2021, ICVT total return was 154.76%. That is exactly twice as much as the SPY return of 78.35%.
This big difference is striking while looking at its graphical representation in the figure below. ICVT is the red vs. SPY in blue.
Overall, ICVT and SPY returned the same amount, around 90% over three years. It is remarkable that we can divide the period in three intervals with striking different behavior.
The weekly price chart of ICVT shows a strong uptrend with a sequence of five positive weekly gains. It also shows a “bullish” cross of the 10-week with 40-week MA during this past week.
The chart indicates a strong uptrend, which I believe is likely to continue.
Another interesting illustration is presented in a Relative Rotation Graph of ICVT and SPY.
The graph shows that ICVT has been improving more than SPY lately.
ICVT is used in a portfolio in my AMI marketplace service. Because ICVT displays long periods of consistent cyclical behavior, it is very suitable for portfolios with asset tactical allocation.
The BND portfolio has the following Bond ETF Universe: ANGL, CWB, HYD, ICVT, JNK, MUB, TFLO, VVR.
During risk-off market the asset universe is: IEI, IEF, TLT, DBC, UUP.
During risk-neutral markets the asset universe is: XLP, XLV.
We simulate two variants: one investing in the top asset, called BND1Q. The second variant, called BND2Q, invests in the top 2 assets.
The table below shows the summary performance of the portfolios for simulations from 1/1/2012 to 2/2/2023.
CAGR
stdev
maxDD
Sharpe R
Sortino R
BND1Q
21.86%
11.25%
-7.65%
1.75
4.82
BND2Q
20.25%
11.07%
-6.55%
1.69
4.82
SPY B&H
13.38%
14.39%
-23.95%
0.90
1.40
More details of the performance can be seen in the following two PDF reports generated by the Portfolio Visualizer application.
ICVT had an exceptional performance in 2020 and is posed to repeat a similar such performance in 2023.
We rate ICVT a Buy.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICVT, VVR, ANGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
