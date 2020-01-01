aldomurillo/E+ via Getty Images

Weakness in the construction market and concerns about how bad the situation can get resulted in a tremendous amount of weakness for any companies tied to it. This initially included companies such as Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR), an enterprise that's dedicated to producing and distributing doors that are used in new construction projects, repairs, renovation work, and remodeling activities. However, the fundamental performance achieved by the business since then has resulted in quite a bit of upside for shareholders. The big question, however, is whether or not the business deserves further upside from here. Based on my own assessment, I would say that the company still makes for a solid ‘buy’ prospect at this time, meaning that I feel that the business should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

A door to great results

Back in the middle of June of 2022, I wrote my first article discussing the investment worthiness of Masonite International. At that time, I lauded the company for how well it had performed over the prior few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, its fundamental health looked robust and shares were trading at levels that were cheap compared not only to competitors, but also on an absolute basis. This all led me to rate the company a ‘buy’, reflecting my belief that shares should outperform the S&P 500 over an extended timeframe. Since then, the business has done just that. While the S&P 500 has increased by 12.6%, shares of Masonite International have generated upside for investors of 30.3%.

To understand why the company has done so well, we need only look at recent fundamental data. During the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, for instance, the company reported revenue of $727.6 million. That's 11.6% higher than the $652.2 million reported one year earlier. This increase, management said, was driven almost entirely by a surge in sales to the North American residential market. Revenue here spiked 18.6%, climbing from $489.2 million to $579.9 million. This rise, management said, came even though foreign currency fluctuations impacted sales negatively to the tune of $3.4 million. Average unit price sold by the company increased net sales by $112.5 million. This was offset to some degree by a reduction in the total volume of products shipped. This was mostly associated with weakness in the housing market and lower wholesale inventory destocking associated with residential repair, renovation, and remodeling activities.

The rise in revenue for the company brought with it significantly higher profits. Net income shot up from $37.7 million to $57 million. On the other hand, operating cash flow dropped from $66.8 million to $48.8 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $76.9 million to $83.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company was also on the rise, climbing from $104.8 million to $111.9 million. Truth be told, the third quarter was only one sample that we could have pointed to. Sales for all of the first nine months of 2022 came in higher than they were one year earlier, rising from $1.96 billion to $2.22 billion. Profits also increased during this time, rising from $118.7 million to $183.1 million. Operating cash flow dropped from $100 million to $82.9 million, while the adjusted figure for this increased from $249.8 million to $263.1 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business rose from $317.4 million to $354.8 million.

When it comes to valuing the company, the picture was fairly straightforward. For data regarding 2022 as a whole, I merely annualized the results experienced during the first nine months of the year. This would result in net income of $144.6 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $338 million, and EBITDA of $461.2 million. It is worth noting that the company made an acquisition recently of a company called Endura Products in a deal valued at $375 million. That particular entity will bring in sales annually of $270 million. Normally, I would have factored in the numbers from that deal into my valuation. Unfortunately, though, management did not provide any other valuable financial data for the firm, so we can't know how profitable it is unless the firm starts reporting results in subsequent quarters.

Using the data that we do have though, I calculated that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.4. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower though, coming in at 6.2. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 5.8. Of course, investors would be wise to assume that there's a risk of weakness ahead. So as part of my analysis, I also looked at pricing the company based on data from both 2020 and 2021. The results from that can be seen in the chart above. As you can see from this, shares would still look quite cheap from a cash flow perspective even if we saw a return to the levels of profitability experienced in 2020. Also as part of my analysis, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.6 to a high of 28. In this case, only one of the five firms was cheaper than our target. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 10.6 to 30.7, while using the EV to EBITDA approach would result in a range of between 9.2 and 16.7. In both cases, Masonite International was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Masonite International 14.4 6.2 5.8 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 6.6 10.6 9.2 CSW Industrials (CSWI) 28.0 30.7 16.7 Janus International Group (JBI) 19.0 20.8 11.7 Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) 20.8 23.7 12.7 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) 24.0 25.7 9.2 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

From what data is available, it looks to me as though Masonite International is doing really well for itself. The decline in volume shipped is a sign that there could be some weakness ahead. But even factoring in weakness, shares of the company are very cheap from a cash flow perspective. This is true both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Altogether, this leads me to believe that the company offers additional upside from here. And as such, I've decided to keep the ‘buy’ rating I have on the firm, even despite my view that the easy money has been made.