Bath & Body Works: A Compelling Growth Story

Feb. 06, 2023 10:00 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)VSCO, ULTA
Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • After the Victoria's Secret spin-off, Bath & Body Works shows a compelling growth story.
  • Over the last decade, the growth story has been shrouded in a holding company.
  • The company has a loyal customer base and expects modest growth with a high ROIC.

Bath and Body Works storefront and parking lot in Houston TX.

Brett_Hondow

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is an American specialty retailer focused on Home Fragrance and Body Care products. The company used to be known as L Brands up until March 2021. Under the L Brands umbrella, the company had its

BBWI past performance

BBWI past performance (Google)

BBWI brand overview

BBWI brand overview (BBWI Investor Handout)

Online sales channel growth

Online sales channel growth (BBWI Investor Handout)

BBWI Valuation

BBWI Valuation (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
1.63K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.