DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on February 3rd.

U.S. equity markets extended their rebound this week after the Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes while strong employment data alongside evidence of cooling wage pressures supported prospects of a "soft landing." The less-hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Powell - who used the term "disinflation" eleven times in prepared remarks and subsequent responses - marked a clear shift in tone from the central bank following several months of seeming indifference to mounting evidence pointing towards a clear downshift in economic growth and cooling price pressures.

Hoya Capital

Gaining for the fourth week in the past five, the S&P 500 advanced 1.6% on the week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rallied 3.3% - its fourth-straight week of gains, the longest winning streak since late 2021. The Mid-Cap 400 gained 3.4% Small-Cap 600 delivered even stronger gains of 3.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Real estate equities also continued their hot start to the new year as REIT earnings season kicked into gear. The Equity REIT Index advanced another 1.8% this week with 17-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 3.0%. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index continued their particularly strong rebound with gains of roughly 5% as 30-Year mortgage rates dipped back into the 5%-range for the first time since September.

Hoya Capital

Fixed income markets were relatively steady on the week as optimism related to the Fed's "dovish hike" was offset by a very strong BLS employment data - a report seen by some as a second-straight "Goldilocks" report and by others as a cautionary indication that labor markets remain too tight to contain inflation. After dipping to four-month lows early in the wake of the Fed decision, the 10-Year Treasury Yield ended the week higher by 1 basis point at 3.53%. Despite the strong employment data and indications of a Fed pivot, commodities were sharply lower on the week with Crude Oil dipping more than 7% on data showing inventory levels climbed to 20-month highs while Natural Gas prices continued their plunge to levels last seen in late 2019 on forecasts for unseasonably warm weather in February in the U.S. following the brutal cold snap hitting the U.S. Northeast this weekend.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that the U.S. economy added 517k jobs in January - significantly above expectations of 185k - a surprisingly solid report given the continued trickle of corporate layoff announcements in recent weeks. While skeptics highlighted the large seasonal adjustment and annual population revisions, the unadjusted decline of 2.51M was actually the strongest month of January since 1995, comparing favorably to the 2.81M decline in January 2022. Job growth was relatively broad-based in the latest NFP report led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. ADP data earlier in the week came in below estimates, however, with private payrolls expanding by 106,000 in January. Notably, ADP reported that large companies (500+ employees) added 128k for the month, but small businesses (<50 employees) shed 75k jobs in the month.

Hoya Capital

The BLS household survey - which is used to calculate the unemployment and labor force participation figures - showed that the employment level rose by 894k in January which followed a similarly strong 717k in December, a notable rebound after posting two-straight months of job losses in October and November. An encouraging rebound in the labor force participation rate came alongside a decline in the headline unemployment rate to just 3.4% - the lowest since May 1969. The most relevant inflation-related metric in determining the path of Fed policy - Average Hourly Earnings - rose at the slowest annual pace since June 2021 at 4.43%, providing evidence that a cooldown in inflationary pressures may not require a period of job losses, contrary to the positions of some Fed officials and economists. AHE has historically averaged roughly one percentage point above the headline CPI, so the 4.4% rate in January would translate to a CPI in the mid-3% range.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

Apartment: A pair of Sunbelt-focused REITs kicked off earnings season with solid reports. Mid-America (MAA) rallied nearly 5% this week after reporting 2022 FFO growth of 21.4% - matching its prior guidance - and projected 2023 FFO growth of 6.4%. As expected, blended rent growth cooled to 5.7% in Q4 from 13.9% last quarter as relatively steady renewal rent growth at 10.1% offset a moderation in new lease rent growth to 2.2%. Camden Property (CPT) finished flat this week after reporting slightly softer results, recording full-year FFO growth of 22.3% in 2022 - matching its prior guidance - but sees growth slowing to 3.9% at the midpoint of its 2023 outlook. Similar to MAA, CPT reported that its blended rent growth cooled to 6.3% in Q4 from 11.6% last quarter as relatively steady renewal rent growth at 8.4% offset a moderation in new lease rent growth to 4.0%. Blended rent growth cooled further to 4.2% in January, matching the rate reported by MAA. Camden also raised its quarterly dividend by 6.4% to $1.00/share.

Hoya Capital

Manufactured Housing: Sticking in the residential sector, Equity LifeStyle (ELS) surged over 5% after reporting strong results with full-year guidance calling for FFO growth of 6.0% - an acceleration from the 5.9% growth it achieved in 2022 - while boosting its dividend by 9.1% to $0.15/share. Notably, ELS upwardly revised its guidance for MH revenue growth which is now expected to rise 6.5% this year, up from the prior outlook of 6.4%. Per commentary from Income Builder contributor David Auerbach, positive highlights from the quarter included strong revenue line growth at just over 5%, a good operating expense line number which only grew 2.1% driven by a reduction in repairs/maintenance expense, which drove a 7% increase in operating profits. ELS' balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the industry with an average of 11 years to maturity on its debt and no meaningful amount of debt rolling over until 2026. Guidance was slightly above consensus with solid expectations coming from all three lines of business - manufactured housing, RV parks, and marinas.

Hoya Capital

Lab Space: Lab space owner Alexandria (ARE) rallied more than 4% this week after it reported very strong results, projecting 2023 full-year FFO growth of 6.4% while recording blended leasing spreads of 19.6% in Q4 and 22.1% for full-year 2022 - its second-highest annual cash-basis rental rate growth in its history. Notably, after three-quarters of sequentially declining leasing volume following a record surge in late 2021, ARE reported an acceleration in leasing volume to 2.0M square feet - its fourth-best quarter on record - pushing back on concerns over softening demand from reduced biotech and pharmaceutical hiring. ARE projects that it will achieve cash rent spreads between 11-16% for full-year 2023 with an occupancy rate of 95.3% while achieving same-store NOI growth of 5.0% at the midpoint.

Hoya Capital

Skilled Nursing: Sticking in the healthcare sector, Omega Healthcare (OHI) finished the week lower by 1% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results, noting ongoing rent collection difficulties from a handful of struggling operators, but also highlighted some progress in lease restructurings which it expects will result in improved operating performance as the year progresses and the ability to cover its dividend with its Funds Available for Distribution. OHI commented that it remains "optimistic on the long-term skilled nursing facility industry prospects, [but] cautious in the near-term as our operators contend with staffing issues" and a relatively slow return of occupancy levels back towards pre-pandemic levels. Gibbins Advisors reported last month that bankruptcy filings for healthcare companies nearly doubled in 2022 compared to the prior year which it attributes to a “COVID hangover” resulting from waning government support and higher labor costs.

Hoya Capital

Office: While still early in earnings season, results from office REITs haven't been as soft as feared. Brandywine (BDN) surged over 7% after it reported that its full-year 2022 FFO rose 0.7% but forecast a 15.9% decline in FFO in 2023. Encouragingly, BDN was able to complete $705M in asset sales in Q4 and used the proceeds to refinance its looming $350M debt maturity and pay down its $600M line of credit, pushing out the majority of its maturities beyond 2026. Boston Properties (BXP) advanced 2% after reporting mixed results, recording FFO growth of 14.8% in 2022 but it expects its FFO to decline 5.3% in 2023 at the midpoint of its guidance. Leasing volumes were soft in Q4 - the second slowest quarter in the past decade - but occupancy rates held relatively firm and rental rate spreads actually accelerated slightly to 4.3%. Kilroy (KRC) declined 1% after reporting decent fourth-quarter results, noting that its full-year 2022 FFO rose 20.3% but forecast a 3.8% decline in FFO in 2023 at the midpoint of its guidance range. KRC achieved leasing spreads of 12.3% in Q4 - up from 7.5% in the prior quarter and recorded an 80 basis point sequential increase in occupancy rates.

Hoya Capital

As discussed in our REIT Earnings Preview, earnings season kicks into a higher-gear next past week with results from nearly a quarter of the REIT sector. REITs entered earnings season with some positive momentum amid the recent moderation in interest rates and hopes of a 'softish' economic landing following a punishing year of stock price performance. How REITs are responding to this higher rate environment – both on the acquisitions and the financing side - will be closely watched. REITs hunkered down in 2022, but opportunities are becoming more plentiful. We see the non-traded REIT segment as one area that may be "ripe for the picking" if investor redemptions continue and these platforms seek to raise capital through large portfolio sales. FFO guidance will be the most closely watched metric, especially in the residential, retail, and office sectors given the wide range of expectations.

Hoya Capital

On that theme, asset manager Blackstone's (BX) non-traded real estate platform - Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust ("BREIT") - told investors Wednesday that the fund again hit its monthly redemption limit, fulfilling just a quarter of the funds that were requested by investors. January marked the third straight month that BREIT hit its redemption limit, which is capped at 2% of net asset value (“NAV”) in any month and 5% of NAV in a calendar quarter. BREIT - which determines its NAV internally subject to review from a third-party appraiser - claims to have generated a positive 8.4% net return in 2022 during which time publicly-traded equity REITs were lower by 26% and private market commercial real estate valuations declined 13.2%, per estimates from Green Street Advisors. Naturally, investors have seized on the opportunity to redeem shares at these premium NAV valuations - some of which have reallocated to public REIT shares trading at significant relative discounts.

Hoya Capital

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs continued their stellar start to the year with the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) advancing another 3.0% on the week, pushing its year-to-date gains to nearly 19% as a trio of mREITs kicked off earnings season. AGNC Investment (AGNC) - the second largest mREIT - advanced 2.5% this week after it reported that its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") jumped 8.4% in Q4 to $9.84/share and total economic return of 12.3% including the dividend. AGNC commented: "Agency MBS spreads tightened from historically wide levels, driving the meaningful improvement in our book value" and provided a favorable outlook for Agency MBS valuations, citing wider-than-average spreads, limited MBS supply, and reduced interest rate volatility. Chimera (CIM) rallied over 5% after reporting preliminary results, noting that its BVPS was flat in Q4 - estimated to be between $7.45 and $7.50/share - but reported that its BVPS has increased 5-7% in January.

Hoya Capital

Dynex Capital (DX) was a laggard, however, declining 2% after reporting a 4% increase in its BVPS to $14.73, but noting that its Earnings Available for Distribution ("EAD") - which excludes hedge gains - dipped more than expected. Notably, DX commented that it "expects that these hedge gains will be supportive of the dividend in 2023 and beyond even if net interest income and earnings available for distribution decline due to financing costs." PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) also declined 1% after reporting that its BVPS declined about 2% in Q4 to $15.78 - slightly below consensus estimates - and reported its earnings per share was -$0.07/share on net investment income of $49.4M citing "declines in PMT’s interest rate and credit-sensitive strategies." Elsewhere, Two Harbors (TWO) declined 2% after announcing a secondary offering of 10M shares of common stock. We'll hear results from five mREITs next week: Seven Hills (SEVN) ARMOUR Residential (ARR), Ares Commercial (ACRE), Chimera (CIM), and Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

Hoya Capital

REIT Capital Raising & REIT Preferreds

The strong start to the year continued for preferred securities as well with the REIT Preferred Index (PFFR) gaining another 1.1% - pushing its five-week gains to over 14% - while the broader iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) advanced 0.2% on the week. We've seen a pair of new REIT preferreds enter the market so far this year - already matching the total from the second half of 2022. Ellington Financial (EFC) priced a $100M preferred stock offering of 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred that will trade on the NYSE under ticker EFC-C. Earlier in January, Redwood Trust's (RWT) listed a new 10.00% Series A Preferred (RWT.PA). Notable outperformers this week included the preferreds of Summit Hotel (INN), Arbor Realty (ABR), Hersha Hospitality (HT), and Global Net Lease (GNL).

Hoya Capital

Several REITs have used the recent retreat in interest rates to tap the long-term bond markets following a historically quiet year of capital raising. Alexandria Real Estate priced $500M of 4.75% 12-year senior notes due 2035 and $500 million of 5.15% 30-year senior notes due 2053. While these rates are quite attractive compared to recent REIT bond offerings, ARE priced its 12-year bond at 2.95% last year (+180bps) and its 12-year bond at 3.55% (+160bps). Elsewhere, Park Hotels (PK) closed on the sale of the 508-room Hilton Miami Airport for $118.25 million (~$233k/key) and used the proceeds to pay off the $50 million balance on its revolving credit facility.

Hoya Capital

2022 Performance Recap & 2023 Check-Up

Through the first five weeks of 2023, the Equity REIT Index is higher by 11.5% on a price return basis for the year while the Mortgage REIT Index is higher by 18.6%. This compares with the 7.8% gain on the S&P 500 and the 11.5% advance on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Within the real estate sector, all 18 property sectors are in positive territory on the year led by Hotel, Billboard, Industrial, and Healthcare REITs. At 3.53%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has dipped 35 basis points since the start of the year - well below its 2022 highs of 4.30%. The US bond market has rebounded following its worst year in history as the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index has gained 3.0% this year.

Hoya Capital

Good riddance, 2022. There were few places to hide across financial markets in a historically brutal year for investors that wiped out nearly a fifth of global financial wealth. The typically-steady US bond market delivered its worst year in history in 2022 with a loss of 13.01% on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, which is over 4x larger than the previous worst year back in 1994 (-2.9%). Closing at 3.88%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield surged 237 basis points from the start of the year. Among the ten major asset classes, Commodities (DJP) were the only segment to see positive inflation-adjusted returns for the year. After leading the charge in the prior year, REITs finished in the basement of the performance tables among the ten major asset classes on a total return basis with declines of roughly 25%.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

The economic calendar slows down in the week ahead. On Friday, we'll get our first look at Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for February which includes a closely-watched consumer inflation expectations survey. Sentiment - which has tracked closely with consumer gasoline prices over the past two years - has rebounded in recent months since hitting its lowest-level on record in mid-2022. We'll be closely watching Jobless Claims data on Thursday as well for any signs of cracks in the seemingly unwavering labor market. We'll hear from a number of Federal Reserve officials throughout the week. Fed Chair Powell is slated to speak at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.