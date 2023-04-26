Meeko Media/iStock via Getty Images

Investors who follow my biotech musings might be becoming tired of my “dog-with-a-bone” coverage of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB). I find it curious being almost the only Seeking Alpha author writing about this stock, but I think the evolving story might be of some interest to investors seeking to have some exposure to the risky end of biotech.

Seres is interesting for several reasons. First, and probably completely overlooked by most investors, Seres comes from Boston-based Flagship Pioneering, which is the stable which produced Moderna (MRNA), the wildly successful mRNA vaccine company that helped transform the vaccine response to SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna’s share price rose from $19 at the start of 2020 to peak above $450 in September 2021. After the euphoria of success has subsided, today, MRNA trades at $173 and it has a market capitalisation of $67.7 billion. That is what success looks like! Secondly, and a familiar theme for investors who follow Noubar Afeyan and Flagship, Seres started life addressing a new field of medicine, the Microbiome, and it has been the most diligent about commercialising the microbiome as it begins to permeate just about every field of medicine. The microbiome still hasn’t produced a FDA-approved product. Thirdly, I think Seres is a case study of a company that has been built on the best science and commercialisation, with a big budget. Most often, companies like this crash and burn because their chosen endeavour gets beaten by running out of cash before it becomes a “real” company. Much of my earlier writing about Seres covers elements of the above. As I indicated in my last article of November 2022, the moment of truth is coming as Seres has a firm date for a decision about FDA approval of its first product, April 26 2023…. and that is not far off. Here I give my take on why Seres stock has drifted from $7.50 at the time of my last article to $5.50 today. I think this is a buying opportunity resulting from the market not paying attention and perhaps as a result of bad news for another microbiomic company, Finch Therapeutics (FNCH). I’m still looking forward to late April 2023.

FDA approval for SER-109?

The story of SER-109 for treating recurrence of C. difficile reinfection is well covered in the December 2022 Investor Presentation. I’ve also covered in detail various aspects of this program in a series of articles since 2021.

Key points about SER-109

Drug developments have several phases, the first being developing a drug that works. Then comes scale-up of the product and finally marketing and selling the product.

What is SER-109?

SER-109 is not a conventional drug. In fact, it comprises a group of live organisms. It is critical to know what organisms comprise SER-109 (and what is not there… e.g. potential pathogens!). For those interested, here is a link to a publication which includes the bacterial composition of SER-109. Getting the FDA comfortable with SER-109 has been a huge issue.

SER-109 is delivered as a pill and this allows treatment at home. This is a big deal.

Manufacturing SER-109

To be clear, SER-109 is a primitive product derived from a small number of extensively screened donors. Sorting out the complexity of a group of bacteria that will change the nature of the gut to make it unfriendly for pathogenic bacterium C. difficile is no easy task. There are a lot of companies with a "poo" sample processing capacity, who have been able to treat patients on the basis that there are not other possible treatments, but these treatments do not address the bar to be successful with FDA approval. It seems that this is the issue that finally led to Finch Therapeutics giving up (see below). SER-109 is likely to be a benchmark. It is still primitive and it does come from processed “poo” samples.

The next generation of microbiomic drugs will be made from cultured bacteria and more refined compositions will be possible. Seres is already well advanced with cultured versions of donor-derived microbiomic products. The difficulty in preparing such defined microbiomic products should not be underestimated and it provides some explanation for the huge amount of cash that Seres has invested over the years. It is a big moat for entry into microbiomic drugs.

Getting marketing of SER-109 sorted out

Seres has chosen a model like BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) used to become major players in the COVID mRNA vaccine market. In this model, the technology and the marketing are managed by different companies. Seres is like BioNTech, while Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) is like Pfizer. Of course, Seres has given away upside in giving Nestle global marketing rights, but is also gets a powerhouse to deliver its products (SER-109, but also an UC (Ulcerative Colitis) product if one is developed).

Nestle has a lot of skin in the game ($100s of millions) and it is a new game for Nestle. Nestle is best known as a global nutrition, health, and wellness company (for humans and their pets) with 276,000 employees and operations in 186 countries. It is not known as a pharmaceutical company and yet it has ambitions for pharmaceuticals in areas that complement its food and nutrition businesses. Note that it does not aspire to become a pharmaceutical company; pet care, coffee, etc. are the core of the business.

Nestle’s significant investment in a peanut allergy product failed and some have suggested that this will lead to Nestle pulling back from Pharma-like products.

I see the microbiome as an area that Nestle might end up having a major presence in because it isn’t like conventional Pharma small molecule drugs or monoclonal antibody businesses. And Nestle has considerable experience of probiotic products, although these are not pharma products. Nestle’s Health Sciences area has a gastroenterology company Aimmune Therapeutics, which has a deep knowledge of bowel diseases and access to SER-109 patients. Seres and Aimmune have a very close relationship.

A major setback for Finch Therapeutics

In late January, Finch threw in the towel on its program to obtain FDA approval for its approach to addressing recurrent C. difficile infection. It announced discontinuation of its PRISM4 Phase 3 trial of its product CP101 and focus on realizing value in its intellectual property estate. The company retrenched 95% of its staff. So, it is an emphatic end of the story.

When I first read about the Finch decision, it didn’t come as a surprise as the company had experienced problems with its trial. In a nutshell, the FDA was not satisfied about manufacture and quality issues with CP101.

Seres UC program

In the Q3 2022 Earnings call in November 2022, there was no mention of the UC (Ulcerative Colitis) program. UC represents a huge opportunity for Seres as it is an Inflammatory Bowel Disease, which is different to the SER-109 product that competes with a nasty bacterium to make for a safe microbiome. If/when an UC product is developed, it will bring Microbiome medicine to a myriad of new areas where the microbiome contributes to human disease (including such lateral areas as neurological conditions).

Some interpreted absence of comment in November as an indication Seres has given up on the UC program after failure in a Phase 2 trial. I took it as indicating that addressing a complicated failure takes time to address.

In the December slideshow, Seres indicated that the UC program is alive and subject to detailed analysis of data to provide guidance on the next steps. The lack of new information might disappoint some. I’ve discussed my take on Seres approach to UC in an earlier article.

Remember that SER-109 failed too at Phase 2 and Seres had to revise its product to finally succeed at Phase 3. I have no illusions about the ease of progressing in uncharted territory, but I do think that Seres has more data and depth than its competitors as it seeks to chart the new territory of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases.

Conclusion

I am not a financial advisor, I’m just a person who lived in the biotech industry for a long time and I write about interesting emerging opportunities. I’ve only recently invested in Seres because the early days were a bit “frothy” for me and there was an air of unreality in my view about how easy breaking through on microbiomics would be. Today I think that the first microbiomic products are ready and Seres is a leader with its pill for treatment. We are coming to the crunch now. If SER-109 doesn’t get FDA approval in late April, this will be a big setback for the field and Seres. If SER-109 does get approved, I’ll be very surprised if the MCRB share price doesn’t appreciate substantially, making it another success for the Flagship team who have backed the company for over a decade.

I hope that my comments are helpful to you and your financial advisor as you consider possible investment in Seres Therapeutics.

