Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 05, 2023 1:43 AM ETMitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY), MITSF
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:MITSY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maroshi Tokoyoda - Investor Relations

Tetsuya Shigeta - Chief Financial Officer

Masao Kurihara - Global Controller

Conference Call Participants

Maroshi Tokoyoda

We will now begin the financial results briefing for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 for Mitsui & Co. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. Today’s presenters are Tetsuya Shigeta, the CFO; and Masao Kurihara, Global Controller Division; and I, the Head of IR, Tokoyoda will be moderating this session. CFO, Shigeta and Global Controller Kurihara will spend the next 15 minutes giving you a presentation. Then we will open up for Q&A. Presentation material is available on Mitsui & Co. website, investor information page for your reference.

Before we begin, we would like to inform you that copy right of today’s audio belong to us and our management company. Please refrain from reproducing or diverting all or part of the audio without permission for any purpose. Today’s meeting will be recorded and will be available on demand on Mitsui’s website at a later date.

Now, we would like to begin the presentation. First, CFO Shigeta.

Tetsuya Shigeta

Good afternoon, I’m Tetsuya Shigeta, CFO. Thank you for joining us today. I will begin with an overview of the operating results for the first nine months and full-year forecasts. I will then hand over to Masao Kurihara, Global Controller, who will speak on the results in more detail.

In the first nine months of the current period, Mitsui continued to generate strong earnings and posted record profit and Core Operating Cash Flow or COCF, both on a single quarter and nine-month accumulated basis, through our globally diversified business portfolio. Based

