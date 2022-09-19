Kinross Gold Will Trade Much Higher If My Gold Thesis Is Correct

Feb. 05, 2023 2:57 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (K:CA), KGC
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.93K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I start by giving you a detailed explanation of my view on gold prices, as I believe that gold will break $3,000 after the next correction.
  • The market is too dovish, which will likely pressure growth stocks, the dollar, and metals in the next few months.
  • After that, I expect a situation to occur where the Fed is forced to pivot, as it cannot achieve a soft economic landing.
  • My go-to investment is Kinross Gold, thanks to its low breakeven prices, healthy balance sheet, and terrific valuation.
Gold Ingot and Coins

ayala_studio

Introduction

Last year, I became bullish on gold. Hence, I've written several bullish articles on gold, including this one. In this article, I want to do two things.

  1. Update my bullish call on gold, which now sees a pause in its

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.93K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.