Fortuna Silver Mines: A Disappointing 2023 Outlook

Feb. 05, 2023 3:05 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CA1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.7K Followers

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver released its FY2022 production results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~259,400 ounces of gold and ~6.91 million ounces of silver.
  • This translated to a 25% increase in gold production year-over-year and an 8% decline in silver production, with higher gold production attributed to the successful ramp-up at Lindero.
  • However, the 2023 outlook leaves much to be desired, and the recent reserve deletion at Yaramoko added insult to injury, with increased cut-off grades not making reserve replacement any easier.
  • With the stock offering limited margin of safety at US$3.75 after a more than 80% rally off its lows, I don't see any way to justify paying up for the stock here.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

It's been a better few months for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) shareholders, with the stock rebounding more than 80% off its September lows following a brutal 18-month bear market. However, while the company met its 2022 guidance and the outlook at

Fortuna Silver Mines Article - August 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Article - August 2022 (Seeking Alpha Premium/Pro)

Fortuna Silver Operations

Fortuna Silver Operations (Company Website)

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Yaramoko - Quarterly Throughput & Head Grades

Yaramoko - Quarterly Throughput & Head Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

San Jose - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves

San Jose - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortuna Silver - 2023 Guidance

Fortuna Silver - 2023 Guidance (Company Website)

Lindero Mine Plan

Lindero Mine Plan (Technical Report)

Yaramoko Mine Plan

Yaramoko Mine Plan (December 2021 Technical Report)

Yaramoko & Lindero - Quarterly AISC & FY2023 Guidance

Yaramoko & Lindero - Quarterly AISC & FY2023 Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart, Company Guidance)

Fortuna - Year-To-Date Corporate G&A

Fortuna - Year-To-Date Corporate G&A (Company Filings)

Seguela Project

Seguela Project (Company Website)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.7K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.