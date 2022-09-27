United Insurance: Growth And Fundamental Stability May Start To Unite

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
792 Followers

Summary

  • United Insurance Holdings Corp. remains hammered, but its current plans may help it rise above challenges.
  • Its solid financial positioning is one of its core strengths.
  • Market prospects are mixed, which may substantially impact its performance.
  • Since I first covered the company, the stock price had considerable gains.

Deciding when to downsize -smaller home may save your money

kate_sept2004/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been quite a while since I made my first review of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) last September 27, 2022. It was such a big risk when I bought shares at $0.45. It dropped some more, which

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Market Share

Market Share (MarketWatch)

`Policies In Force

Policies In Force (3Q Financial Report )

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

P&C Insurance Market Size

P&C Insurance Market Size (IBIS World)

Cash And Investments And Insurance Liabilities And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Insurance Liabilities And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
792 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.