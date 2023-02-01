Disclosures Sources 1 United Nations. Net Zero Coalition. 2022. 2 Accenture. Accelerating global companies toward net zero by 2050. 2022. 3 GFANZ. Our members. 2023. 4 IRENA. Global Renewables Outlook. 2020. IRENA. World Energy Transitions Outlook. 2021. 5 European Council. A European Green Deal. As of 2023. 6 European Council. Fit for 55. As of 2023. 7 GOV.UK. UK becomes first major economy to pass net zero emissions law. 2019. 8 U.S. Senate. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. 2022. 9 Credit Suisse Equity Research. US Inflation Reduction Act: A Tipping Point in Climate Action. 2022. 10 Note: As of December 31, 2022, Equinor represents 3.50% of net assets for the VanEck Global Resources Fund. 11 Equinor. Equinor in a nutshell. As of 2023. 12 Note: As of December 31, 2022, Nouveau Monde represents 0.08% of net assets for the VanEck Global Resources Fund. 13 Nouveau Monde. About Us. As of 2023. 14 British Petroleum. BP Statistical Review of World Energy. 2021. 15 McKinsey. Building resilient supply chains for the European energy transition. 2022. Global Resources Strategy: You can lose money by investing in the Strategy. Any investment in the Strategy should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Strategy is subject to risks associated with concentrating its investments in Canadian issuers, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives tax, derivatives, direct investments, emerging market securities, ESG investing, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, global resources sector, other investment companies, management, market, operational, small- and medium-capitalization companies and special purpose acquisition companies. The Strategy’s investments in foreign securities involve risks related to adverse political and economic developments unique to a country or a region, currency fluctuations or controls, and the possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, including the takeover of property without adequate compensation or imposition of prohibitive taxation. Environmental Sustainability Strategy: The Strategy may invest in securities or industry sectors that underperform other securities or underperform the market as a whole, and may result in the Strategy being unable to take advantage of certain investment opportunities, which may adversely affect investment performance. The Strategy is also subject to the risk that the companies identified by the Adviser do not operate as expected when addressing sustainability issues. Regulatory changes or interpretations regarding the definitions and/or use of sustainability criteria could have a material adverse effect on the Strategy’s ability to invest in accordance with its sustainability strategy. Companies that promote positive environmental policies may not perform as well as companies that do not pursue such goals. Issuers engaged in environmentally beneficial business lines may be difficult to identify and investments in them maybe volatile. Environmentally-focused investing is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that the factors utilized by the Adviser or any judgment exercised by the Adviser will reflect the opinions of any particular investor. You can lose money by investing in the Strategy. Any investment in the Strategy should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. An investment in the Strategy may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in derivatives, equity securities, emerging market securities, environmental-related securities, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, investments in other investment companies, management, market, non-diversification, operational, sectors, small- and medium-capitalization companies, special purpose acquisition companies, and sustainable investing strategy risks, all of which may adversely affect the Strategy. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(S), but not necessarily those of VanEck. Sustainable Investing Considerations: Sustainable investing strategies aim to consider and in some instances integrate the analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment process and portfolio. Strategies across geographies and styles approach ESG analysis and incorporate the findings in a variety of ways. Incorporating ESG factors or Sustainable Investing Considerations may inhibit the portfolio manager’s ability to participate in certain investment opportunities that otherwise would be consistent with its investment objective and other principal investment strategies. ESG investing is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there is no guarantee that the factors utilized by VanEck or any judgment exercised by VanEck will reflect the opinions of any particular investor. Information regarding responsible practices is obtained through voluntary or third-party reporting, which may not be accurate or complete, and VanEck is dependent on such information to evaluate a company’s commitment to, or implementation of, responsible practices. Socially responsible norms differ by region. There is no assurance that the socially responsible investing strategy and techniques employed will be successful. An investment strategy may hold securities of issuers that are not aligned with ESG principles. ESG integration is the practice of incorporating material environmental, social and governance information or insights alongside traditional measures into the investment decision process to improve long term financial outcomes of portfolios. Unless otherwise stated within an active investment strategy’s investment objective, inclusion of this statement does not imply that an active investment strategy has an ESG-aligned investment objective, but rather describes how ESG information may be integrated into the overall investment process. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. ©️ Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.