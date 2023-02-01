The resource transition continues to progress as financing, climate goals and consumer demand drive the shift towards a more sustainable economy. The resource transition spans the entire natural resource sector and includes the energy, mining, agriculture and land use industries. In this quarterly series, we are exploring how this global shift is driving investment opportunities. In each succeeding quarter, we will be updating the major themes that we observe as they continue to evolve.
1. Ever-Growing Climate Ambitions
Countries and companies are setting progressively more ambitious climate goals which will support substantial investment into the sectors driving the resource transition. Over 70 countries have pledged net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) targets, including the U.S., Europe and China, which together account for more than 75% of global emissions.1 In the private sector, over a third of the world’s largest companies have a set goal to reach net zero by 2050.2 Financial actors have also stepped up their climate commitments, including the establishment of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a global coalition whose members have pledged to transition the emissions of their financed portfolios to net zero by 2050.3
As climate goals ramp up, the investment to reach them will need to grow. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that $132 trillion in cumulative investment is needed to reach net zero by 2050, up from their $110 trillion projection in 2021.4
2020 Projections
2021 Projections
Source: IRENA. Data as of April 2020 and June 2021.
* Projections per IRENA’s ”Transforming Energy Scenario”—an energy transformation pathway based largely on renewable energy sources and steadily improved energy efficiency (though not limited exclusively to these technologies). This would set the energy system on the path needed to keep the rise in global temperatures to well below 2 degree Celsius (°C) and towards 1.5°C during this century.
2. Government Funding: A Green Catalyst
In Europe, the Green Deal is expected to mobilize more than €1 trillion towards the resource transition in the coming decade as it aims to make the continent the first to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.5 The EU has set an intermediate goal of reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 (from 1990 levels) and has passed a set of policies called Fit for 55 to work towards this target.6 The UK has also set a net zero by 2050 goal under its Climate Change Act.7
In the U.S., the funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a critical catalyst that will accelerate the development of the resource transition sector. The IRA provides close to $400 billion in tax credits and infrastructure funding in the next decade,8 which will enhance the economic viability of, and amplify the investment opportunities in, industries across the resource transition ecosystem in the U.S.
3. Company Opportunities Across the Resource Transition Ecosystem
Opportunities to invest in companies managing their environmental impact, internally and externally.
4. Made in America: U.S. Poised as the Leading Clean Energy Provider
Already the largest traditional energy producer,14 the runway of federal funding combined with the existing competitive advantage of low-carbon energy make the U.S. well-positioned to become a global leader in the clean energy sector.
Source: Princeton University. Data as of August 2022.
5. Supply Chain Risks Necessitate a Diversified Natural Resources Portfolio
Supply chains for materials involved in the resource transition face numerous risks, including volume shortages, price volatility and geographical sourcing dependency.15 In the U.S., the number of critical minerals needed to meet the projected increase in demand for renewable energy technologies cannot be mined with current capacity. Globally, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in a spike in energy and food prices. Supply chain risks underscore the importance of having a diversified natural resources portfolio while the resource transition powers forward.
|
