PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 2/14 3/1 0.65 0.6775 4.23% 4.33% 13 Avista Corporation (AVA) 2/16 3/15 0.44 0.46 4.55% 4.44% 21 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 2/27 3/31 0.32 0.3375 5.47% 4.82% 14 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 2/27 3/31 0.36 0.3825 6.25% 4.38% 16 Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK:BORT) 2/10 2/17 0.185 0.1925 4.05% 2.69% 11 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 3/6 3/27 0.265 0.27 1.89% 1.59% 55 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 2/14 3/1 0.2625 0.2725 3.81% 1.31% 27 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 3/16 4/14 0.69 0.75 8.70% 2.61% 63 CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/9 3/27 1 1.1 10.00% 2.49% 13 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 2/10 2/28 0.46 0.4875 5.98% 3.11% 17 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 3/30 4/17 0.94 1 6.38% 3.29% 13 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 3/16 3/30 0.265 0.28 5.66% 1.82% 11 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 4/7 4/24 0.66 0.71 7.58% 1.99% 12 Eversource Energy (ES) 3/1 3/31 0.6375 0.675 5.88% 3.36% 25 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 3/9 3/24 0.24 0.26 8.33% 0.93% 11 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/13 3/24 0.12 0.13 8.33% 3.41% 7 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 2/9 2/20 0.23 0.25 8.70% 2.46% 11 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 3/14 3/30 0.73 0.75 2.74% 3.55% 9 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 2/16 3/3 0.14 0.15 7.14% 1.41% 19 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 3/16 3/31 0.38 0.42 10.53% 1.56% 11 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 2/17 3/7 0.328 0.358 9.15% 1.68% 22 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 2/16 2/28 1.25 1.38 10.40% 0.97% 10 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 3/14 4/5 0.845 1.041 23.20% 2.18% 6 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 2/28 3/15 0.3 0.4 33.33% 0.43% 7 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 2/13 3/10 0.4125 0.4375 6.06% 2.65% 10 Polaris Inc. (PII) 2/28 3/15 0.64 0.65 1.56% 2.20% 28 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 2/15 3/2 0.34 0.35 2.94% 3.53% 29 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 3/9 4/10 0.08 0.09 12.50% 1.21% 7 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 2/17 3/10 1.52 1.62 6.58% 3.38% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 6 (Ex-Div 2/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 3/1 0.23 36.15 2.54% 31 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 2/24 0.21 32.16 2.61% 6 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 2/22 0.22 29.89 2.94% 13 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 2/22 0.11 10.28 4.28% 8 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 2/15 0.225 40.11 6.73% 13 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 2/22 0.72 345.9 0.83% 15 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 2/22 0.13 14.66 3.55% 10 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 2/15 0.34 35.06 3.88% 12 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 2/22 0.8 230.82 1.39% 8 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 2/22 0.25 22.15 4.51% 12 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Feb 7 (Ex-Div 2/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 3/2 0.45 82.28 2.19% 48 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 2/23 0.2784 61.59 1.81% 30 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/23 0.67 84.14 3.19% 25 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 2/23 0.11 13.35 3.30% 7 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 2/23 0.25 37.16 2.69% 11 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 3/2 0.31 71.28 1.74% 11 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 2/23 0.79 118.58 2.66% 12 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/16 0.44 224.6 0.78% 11 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 2/24 0.0242 5.22 1.85% 7 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 2/24 0.28 118.54 0.94% 12 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 2/23 0.4 94.87 1.69% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Feb 8 (Ex-Div 2/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 2/27 0.485 156.73 1.24% 18 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 3/10 0.83 92.11 3.60% 13 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 2/28 1.25 354.1 1.41% 18 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 2/24 0.3 40.17 2.99% 12 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 3/1 0.47 96.84 1.94% 12 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 2/24 0.135 13.85 3.90% 5 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 2/27 0.23 63.69 1.44% 36 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 3/3 0.1375 17.58 3.13% 23 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 3/1 1.07 108.08 3.96% 8 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 2/24 0.29 33.3 3.48% 11 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 2/20 0.25 40.67 2.46% 11 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 2/24 0.16 34.39 1.86% 8 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 2/28 0.3 50.97 2.35% 7 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 3/10 1.65 136.94 4.82% 27 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 2/24 0.42 197.89 0.85% 20 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 2/20 0.2 32.35 2.47% 9 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 2/21 0.061 13.99 1.74% 8 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/24 1.35 209.38 2.58% 11 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 2/24 0.28 37.3 3.00% 20 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 2/17 0.31 25.49 4.86% 13 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 3/3 1.33 350 1.52% 66 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 3/3 0.27 62.35 1.73% 20 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 2/24 0.125 16.52 3.03% 10 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 2/24 0.53 104.3 2.03% 13 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 3/1 1.02 149.97 2.72% 25 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 2/17 0.5 82.01 2.44% 11 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 2/23 0.32 37.63 3.40% 11 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 2/28 0.05 4 5.00% 7 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 3/1 0.52 50.09 4.15% 12 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 2/24 0.23 34.06 2.70% 11 Visa Inc. (V) 3/1 0.45 230.13 0.78% 15 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 2/24 0.15 50.51 1.19% 9 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 3/1 0.287 46.9 2.45% 30 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 9 (Ex-Div 2/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2/16 0.23 154.5 0.60% 11 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 2/23 0.2 30.66 2.61% 8 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 2/28 0.4875 62.75 3.11% 17 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 2/27 0.14 53.29 1.05% 9 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 3/1 1.72 675.81 1.02% 51 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 2/24 0.3 39.63 3.03% 6 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 3/1 1.3 408.27 1.27% 13 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 3/10 0.3 180.74 0.66% 18 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 3/6 0.28 53.5 2.09% 9 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 2/24 0.23 155.27 0.59% 9 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 10 (Ex-Div 2/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 3/1 0.625 71.95 3.47% 52 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 2/28 0.54 103.56 2.09% 18 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 3/1 0.14 22.56 2.48% 12 ConocoPhillips (COP) 3/1 0.51 108.11 1.89% 6 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 2/22 0.27 86.41 1.25% 9 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 2/28 0.33 89.57 1.47% 7 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 2/28 0.02 14.8 1.62% 9 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 2/28 0.34 156.54 0.87% 20 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 3/10 0.46 140.35 1.31% 51 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 3/1 0.3125 89.55 1.40% 50 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 3/10 0.4375 66.11 2.65% 10 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 2/28 0.8 142.03 2.25% 14 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 2/28 0.405 53.02 3.06% 9 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 3/1 0.78 93.56 3.33% 20 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 3/10 0.91 111.92 3.25% 40 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 2/13 1.62 2.3% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2/10 0.25 3.2% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 2/13 0.23 4.3% The Clorox Company (CLX) 2/10 1.18 3.0% Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 2/9 1.02 8.6% First Republic Bank (FRC) 2/9 0.27 0.7% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 2/10 1.26 2.2% Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 2/13 0.5696 7.7% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 2/13 0.12 2.7% Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 2/8 1.05 1.9% Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2/9 0.57 0.6% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 2/7 1.64 5.7% Nucor Corporation (NUE) 2/10 0.51 1.2% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 2/10 0.16 1.2% Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 2/10 0.25 1.9% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of Jan 29

Week of Jan 22

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.