The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
2/14
|
3/1
|
0.65
|
0.6775
|
4.23%
|
4.33%
|
13
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
2/16
|
3/15
|
0.44
|
0.46
|
4.55%
|
4.44%
|
21
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
2/27
|
3/31
|
0.32
|
0.3375
|
5.47%
|
4.82%
|
14
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
2/27
|
3/31
|
0.36
|
0.3825
|
6.25%
|
4.38%
|
16
|
Bank of Botetourt
|
2/10
|
2/17
|
0.185
|
0.1925
|
4.05%
|
2.69%
|
11
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
3/6
|
3/27
|
0.265
|
0.27
|
1.89%
|
1.59%
|
55
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
2/14
|
3/1
|
0.2625
|
0.2725
|
3.81%
|
1.31%
|
27
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
3/16
|
4/14
|
0.69
|
0.75
|
8.70%
|
2.61%
|
63
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/9
|
3/27
|
1
|
1.1
|
10.00%
|
2.49%
|
13
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
2/10
|
2/28
|
0.46
|
0.4875
|
5.98%
|
3.11%
|
17
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
3/30
|
4/17
|
0.94
|
1
|
6.38%
|
3.29%
|
13
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
3/16
|
3/30
|
0.265
|
0.28
|
5.66%
|
1.82%
|
11
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
4/7
|
4/24
|
0.66
|
0.71
|
7.58%
|
1.99%
|
12
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
3/1
|
3/31
|
0.6375
|
0.675
|
5.88%
|
3.36%
|
25
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
3/9
|
3/24
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
8.33%
|
0.93%
|
11
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
3/13
|
3/24
|
0.12
|
0.13
|
8.33%
|
3.41%
|
7
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
2/9
|
2/20
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
2.46%
|
11
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
3/14
|
3/30
|
0.73
|
0.75
|
2.74%
|
3.55%
|
9
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
2/16
|
3/3
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
7.14%
|
1.41%
|
19
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.38
|
0.42
|
10.53%
|
1.56%
|
11
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
2/17
|
3/7
|
0.328
|
0.358
|
9.15%
|
1.68%
|
22
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
2/16
|
2/28
|
1.25
|
1.38
|
10.40%
|
0.97%
|
10
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
3/14
|
4/5
|
0.845
|
1.041
|
23.20%
|
2.18%
|
6
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
33.33%
|
0.43%
|
7
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
2/13
|
3/10
|
0.4125
|
0.4375
|
6.06%
|
2.65%
|
10
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
2/28
|
3/15
|
0.64
|
0.65
|
1.56%
|
2.20%
|
28
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
2/15
|
3/2
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
2.94%
|
3.53%
|
29
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
3/9
|
4/10
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
12.50%
|
1.21%
|
7
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
2/17
|
3/10
|
1.52
|
1.62
|
6.58%
|
3.38%
|
14
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Feb 6 (Ex-Div 2/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
3/1
|
0.23
|
36.15
|
2.54%
|
31
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
2/24
|
0.21
|
32.16
|
2.61%
|
6
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
2/22
|
0.22
|
29.89
|
2.94%
|
13
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
2/22
|
0.11
|
10.28
|
4.28%
|
8
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
2/15
|
0.225
|
40.11
|
6.73%
|
13
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
2/22
|
0.72
|
345.9
|
0.83%
|
15
|
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
|
(NFBK)
|
2/22
|
0.13
|
14.66
|
3.55%
|
10
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
2/15
|
0.34
|
35.06
|
3.88%
|
12
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
2/22
|
0.8
|
230.82
|
1.39%
|
8
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
2/22
|
0.25
|
22.15
|
4.51%
|
12
Tuesday Feb 7 (Ex-Div 2/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
3/2
|
0.45
|
82.28
|
2.19%
|
48
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
2/23
|
0.2784
|
61.59
|
1.81%
|
30
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
2/23
|
0.67
|
84.14
|
3.19%
|
25
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
2/23
|
0.11
|
13.35
|
3.30%
|
7
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
2/23
|
0.25
|
37.16
|
2.69%
|
11
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
3/2
|
0.31
|
71.28
|
1.74%
|
11
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
2/23
|
0.79
|
118.58
|
2.66%
|
12
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
3/16
|
0.44
|
224.6
|
0.78%
|
11
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
2/24
|
0.0242
|
5.22
|
1.85%
|
7
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
2/24
|
0.28
|
118.54
|
0.94%
|
12
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
2/23
|
0.4
|
94.87
|
1.69%
|
10
Wednesday Feb 8 (Ex-Div 2/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
|
(ABC)
|
2/27
|
0.485
|
156.73
|
1.24%
|
18
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
3/10
|
0.83
|
92.11
|
3.60%
|
13
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
2/28
|
1.25
|
354.1
|
1.41%
|
18
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
2/24
|
0.3
|
40.17
|
2.99%
|
12
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
3/1
|
0.47
|
96.84
|
1.94%
|
12
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
2/24
|
0.135
|
13.85
|
3.90%
|
5
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
2/27
|
0.23
|
63.69
|
1.44%
|
36
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
3/3
|
0.1375
|
17.58
|
3.13%
|
23
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
3/1
|
1.07
|
108.08
|
3.96%
|
8
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
2/24
|
0.29
|
33.3
|
3.48%
|
11
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
2/20
|
0.25
|
40.67
|
2.46%
|
11
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
2/24
|
0.16
|
34.39
|
1.86%
|
8
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
2/28
|
0.3
|
50.97
|
2.35%
|
7
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
3/10
|
1.65
|
136.94
|
4.82%
|
27
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
2/24
|
0.42
|
197.89
|
0.85%
|
20
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
2/20
|
0.2
|
32.35
|
2.47%
|
9
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
2/21
|
0.061
|
13.99
|
1.74%
|
8
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
2/24
|
1.35
|
209.38
|
2.58%
|
11
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
2/24
|
0.28
|
37.3
|
3.00%
|
20
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
2/17
|
0.31
|
25.49
|
4.86%
|
13
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
3/3
|
1.33
|
350
|
1.52%
|
66
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
3/3
|
0.27
|
62.35
|
1.73%
|
20
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
2/24
|
0.125
|
16.52
|
3.03%
|
10
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
2/24
|
0.53
|
104.3
|
2.03%
|
13
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
3/1
|
1.02
|
149.97
|
2.72%
|
25
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
2/17
|
0.5
|
82.01
|
2.44%
|
11
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
2/23
|
0.32
|
37.63
|
3.40%
|
11
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
2/28
|
0.05
|
4
|
5.00%
|
7
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
3/1
|
0.52
|
50.09
|
4.15%
|
12
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
2/24
|
0.23
|
34.06
|
2.70%
|
11
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
3/1
|
0.45
|
230.13
|
0.78%
|
15
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
2/24
|
0.15
|
50.51
|
1.19%
|
9
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
3/1
|
0.287
|
46.9
|
2.45%
|
30
Thursday Feb 9 (Ex-Div 2/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
2/16
|
0.23
|
154.5
|
0.60%
|
11
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
2/23
|
0.2
|
30.66
|
2.61%
|
8
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
2/28
|
0.4875
|
62.75
|
3.11%
|
17
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
2/27
|
0.14
|
53.29
|
1.05%
|
9
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
3/1
|
1.72
|
675.81
|
1.02%
|
51
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
2/24
|
0.3
|
39.63
|
3.03%
|
6
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
3/1
|
1.3
|
408.27
|
1.27%
|
13
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
3/10
|
0.3
|
180.74
|
0.66%
|
18
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
3/6
|
0.28
|
53.5
|
2.09%
|
9
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
2/24
|
0.23
|
155.27
|
0.59%
|
9
Friday Feb 10 (Ex-Div 2/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
3/1
|
0.625
|
71.95
|
3.47%
|
52
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
2/28
|
0.54
|
103.56
|
2.09%
|
18
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
3/1
|
0.14
|
22.56
|
2.48%
|
12
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
3/1
|
0.51
|
108.11
|
1.89%
|
6
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
2/22
|
0.27
|
86.41
|
1.25%
|
9
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
2/28
|
0.33
|
89.57
|
1.47%
|
7
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
2/28
|
0.02
|
14.8
|
1.62%
|
9
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
2/28
|
0.34
|
156.54
|
0.87%
|
20
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.46
|
140.35
|
1.31%
|
51
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
3/1
|
0.3125
|
89.55
|
1.40%
|
50
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
3/10
|
0.4375
|
66.11
|
2.65%
|
10
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
2/28
|
0.8
|
142.03
|
2.25%
|
14
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
2/28
|
0.405
|
53.02
|
3.06%
|
9
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
3/1
|
0.78
|
93.56
|
3.33%
|
20
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
3/10
|
0.91
|
111.92
|
3.25%
|
40
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
2/13
|
1.62
|
2.3%
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
2/10
|
0.25
|
3.2%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
2/13
|
0.23
|
4.3%
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
2/10
|
1.18
|
3.0%
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
2/9
|
1.02
|
8.6%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
2/9
|
0.27
|
0.7%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
2/10
|
1.26
|
2.2%
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
2/13
|
0.5696
|
7.7%
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
2/13
|
0.12
|
2.7%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
2/8
|
1.05
|
1.9%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
2/9
|
0.57
|
0.6%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
2/7
|
1.64
|
5.7%
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
2/10
|
0.51
|
1.2%
|
Oak Valley Bancorp
|
(OVLY)
|
2/10
|
0.16
|
1.2%
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
2/10
|
0.25
|
1.9%
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAH, ICE, IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments