Q1 2023 Capital Markets Outlook

Summary

  • On behalf of the capital markets, I would like to bid a good riddance to 2022, which on the back of rising bond yields and falling valuations generated one of the worst combinations of market returns in four decades.
  • The story of 2023 has shaped up to be the question of what impact higher rates for a longer period of time will have on growth and therefore earnings.
  • While there’s a great deal of disagreement about the path in 2023, the market believes inflation is coming down quickly and rate cuts will happen this year, while the Fed believes inflation will take much longer to come down and expects no rate cuts this year.

By Richard A. Brink, CFA

Transcript

Hello, everyone, and welcome. And on behalf of AB, I'd like to wish you all a belated welcome to 2023.

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

