CVS Should Have No Problem Delivering 10% EPS Growth

Feb. 05, 2023 3:37 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)SGFY
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • CVS EPS guidance implies about 10% EPS growth rates, which we think is achievable thanks to improved insurance economics over the last years as well as retail recovery.
  • COVID-19 related sales show uncharacteristic growth, but are expected to fall in 2023.
  • Looking beyond 2023, we like that CVS is now pushing harder with inorganic growth given the multiple environment. They are likely to do another acquisition in addition to Signify.
  • We should mention that CVS has lost an important PBM customer in Centene, and in 2024 that will come into effect and push down around 10% on EPS.
  • Still, there can be growth in the meantime as well, especially as Signify Health is added to the assets. CVS is well managed, and we like the 10x multiple.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
CVS Health Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is a company most every US consumer knows. Earnings are coming up on the 8th of February, and with it high representation in indexes and importance in the healthcare chain, it's going to be an important

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.43K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.