Summary

  • The LDP fund provides high current income through a portfolio of preferred stocks.
  • It pays a high current yield of 7.6%.
  • The LDP has superior risk adjusted returns compared to the HPF/HPI funds offered by John Hancock.
  • However, investors should closely monitor the jump in ROC usage in 2022.

The skyline of New York City, United States

StockByM

Recently, I reviewed a couple of preferred stock focused closed-end funds ("CEF") from John Hancock, namely the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) and the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF). My main conclusion

LDP fund details

Figure 1 - LDP fund details (cohenandsteers.com)

Asset Priority Claim

Figure 2 - Preferred shares sit between bonds and equity in a company's capital structure (corporatefinanceinstitute.com)

VRP vs. LQD and JNK

Figure 2 - VRP vs. LQD and JNK (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

LDP sector allocation

Figure 3 - LDP sector allocation (cohenandsteers.com)

LDP geographical allocation

Figure 4 - LDP geographical allocation (cohenandsteers.com)

LDP historical returns

Figure 5 - LDP historical returns (morningstar.com)

LDP's distribution is ~80% funded from NII

Figure 6 - LDP's distribution is ~80% funded from NII (LDP December 2022 section 19 notice)

LDP financial summary

Figure 7 - LDP financial summary (LDP 2021 annual report)

LDP historical NAV

Figure 8 - LDP historical NAV (morningstar.com)

LDP vs. HPF/HPI and VRP

Figure 9 - LDP vs. HPF/HPI and VRP (Author created with returns and risk metrics from morningstar.com and fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha)

LDP has superior risk adjusted returns vs peers

Figure 10 - LDP has superior risk adjusted returns vs. peers (morningstar.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

