andresr

On paper, Colombian equities, and by extension, the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG), looks poised to benefit from a backdrop of robust growth and declining inflation expectations. Yet, there are concerns, particularly on the political and fiscal fronts. The country is already running a wide fiscal deficit; alongside the Petro administration’s expensive social reforms, delivering on the spending consolidation required to achieve the projected fiscal surpluses will be no small feat. Like Chile (see my prior coverage of the MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) here), Colombia’s dependence on volatile financial flows to plug the funding gap leaves it vulnerable to external risks.

Additional fiscal risks include fluctuations in oil prices and investor sentiment – worsening trends here could erode funding sources and necessitate political intervention in the capital allocation policies at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) like Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) (GXG’s second largest holding). The fund screens cheaply on virtually all fundamental metrics but the ~6x P/E and 0.7x P/Book multiples aren’t unusual relative to where Colombian equities historically trade. Heading into a period of high uncertainty as well (budget amendment and reform presentations in Q1 2023), gaining broad Colombian exposure via GXG doesn’t seem all that attractive.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – Low-Cost Exposure to a Concentrated Colombian Equities Portfolio

The MSCI Colombia ETF offers US investors exposure to Colombian equities via a low-cost index. It works by tracking the performance (before fees and expenses) of the MSCI All Colombia Select 25/50 index, an equity index of Colombian-headquartered or Colombia-listed companies (as determined by the MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology), and is subject to liquidity and size criteria, among others. The total expense ratio stood at 0.61%, while net assets totaled $25.6m at the time of writing.

MSCI

The Colombian equities universe is a relatively small one, and the GXG portfolio concentration reflects this. The fund is significantly exposed to financials at 41.1%, followed by energy at 25.2% and utilities at 22.1%; in total, the top-three sectors account for ~88% of the overall portfolio.

MSCI

The stock allocation is concentrated as well, with the fund only holding 22 names (down from prior years) and the top ten holdings contributing ~70% of its value. Of note, financial services leader Bancolombia (CIB) is the largest holding via the preferred (14.9%) and common stock (8.7%), followed by state-owned Colombian O&G leader Ecopetrol at 14.1%, Ecopetrol-controlled electricity generation, transmission and distribution company ISA SA at 8.9%, and O&G producer GeoPark (GPRK) at 4.2%.

MSCI

On a YTD basis, the ETF has returned 4.4% but has depreciated in value by 32.3% since its 2009 inception, worsened by the dismal 2022 performance at -21.3% (in market price and NAV terms). Relative to the US-listed iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF), the fund has underperformed on one- and five-year timelines, as well as since inception. The only saving grace has been the semi-annual distribution – last year’s $2.49/share distribution amounts to an elevated ~12.1% yield. The 2022 distribution was an outlier, though, reflecting the fund’s concentration in dividend-paying O&G companies. The yield will likely normalize to a lower (but still very reasonable) ~5% this year, which should still appeal to income investors.

Morningstar

Restrictive Monetary Policy Presents a Tailwind to Core Bancolombia Holding

The latest economic data points to more tightening ahead - real GDP expanded at a strong 8% pace in 2022 despite some lingering constraints as global supply chains normalize, while the Colombian peso weakness has worsened inflationary pressures. In line with this view, the Colombian central bank (Banco de la Republica or ‘BanRep’) has most recently hiked rates by another +75bps at its January meeting, paving the way for a >13% policy rate (the steepest hiking cycle in LatAm) at the upcoming March meeting. Higher rates tend to be good for net interest margins (‘NIMs’), and Bancolombia, the core GXG holding, should benefit. As I highlighted in my prior coverage of the stock, the earnings growth and mid-to-high teens ROE outlook are attractive, particularly relative to the mid-single-digit fwd P/E valuation.

Bloomberg

That said, there are emerging risks to consider as well. While the FX has gained slightly YTD, it isn’t enough to fully reverse the prolonged FX depreciation last year, and spillover effects for the outsized % of Colombian USD-denominated loans are a risk. Bancolombia’s CET1 ratio at 10% should be enough to buffer against any capital risks for now, but GXG’s smaller bank holdings, Banco Davivienda and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL), may not have as much insulation, and asset quality could suffer should the FX deteriorate further.

Fiscal Risks Loom Large for SOE-Heavy Portfolio

While I do like GXG’s high banking exposure (mainly via Bancolombia), it needs to be weighed against the risks across the rest of the portfolio amid broader fiscal and political concerns in Colombia. On the political side, the Petro administration will have its hands full pushing through structural reforms (e.g., budget amendment and reform presentations due in Q1) while managing public unrest and local elections later this year.

Tradingeconomics

The growing deficit is an interesting parallel with Chile; like his counterpart, President Petro will need to balance deficit funding with his leftist election promises, including a step-up in social assistance and fuel subsidies. For now, Colombia’s reliance on financial flows to cover the deficit provides temporary relief; the volatility of these flows spells trouble, though, should oil prices and investor sentiment deteriorate. This leaves the SOE-heavy GXG portfolio exposed to political intervention on the capital allocation front. The growing uncollected receivables balance at Ecopetrol related to the FEPC (i.e., the fuel price stabilization fund) is a case in point, and failure to collect this year (per EC management guidance) presents downside.

Beware the Risks

As the BanRep continues its tightening cycle (note Colombian rates are now well on track to hit 13%), Bancolombia, the largest holding by far within GXG, appears poised to benefit. Yet, the broader economic picture is mixed – while growth is robust and inflation expectations have begun to decline as the impact of rate hikes takes hold, the widening current account deficit is a major concern. Having committed to ‘large state’ policy preferences as part of its election platform, it’s hard to see how the Petro administration can push through sufficient spending consolidation to get to the projected fiscal surplus by 2024/2025. This leaves the economy dependent on financial flows to fund the deficit, leaving it vulnerable to external shocks such as a shift in investor sentiment or a decline in oil prices.

Beyond the FX implications (note GXG is not FX hedged), owning SOEs like EC (currently the second largest ETF holding) during times of fiscal uncertainty tends to yield unfavorable outcomes, particularly from a capital allocation standpoint. All in all, I don’t see much reward for holding a basket of Colombian equities ahead of next week’s budget amendment presentations. Other market-moving events on the horizon include reform presentations in Q1 and local elections later in October.